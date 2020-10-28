Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner Buy Side-by-Side Hidden Hills Mansions

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for many things: nonstop family dramatics, conspicuous consumption, their tenacious grip on fame. And above all, for their love of Hidden Hills, the guard-gated community deep within L.A.’s San Fernando Valley that has served as the proverbial family seat for many years — since long before “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was a money-minting glimmer in the mind of Ryan Seacrest.

Back in April, Kris Jenner sold her freshly redone Hidden Hills mansion for $15 million to Katharina Harf, daughter of Coty chairman Peter Harf, the man who helped oversee Coty’s $600 million acquisition of Kylie Cosmetics. That house was located almost directly across the street from the residential Shangri-La of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

But Jenner seems intent on keeping her family close. Word on the horse-trod and Ferrari-strewn streets of Hidden Hills is that she and daughter Khloe Kardashian have both inked eight-figure deals to buy new homes inside the gates, both of them built this year and set right next door to one another.

The two mansions are located on Ashley Ridge, the Hidden Hills neighborhood pocket often considered the most desirable section of town. Other Ashley Ridge homeowners include Jeffree Star, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, Paul George, and Vin Scully.

Built this year by the same local developer, both estates pack in well north of 10,000 square feet of living space. Designed in the popular modern farmhouse style, they sit on approximately 1.5 acres of land. Unfortunately, since neither property was ever on the open market, specs and photos are essentially nil, though one of the homes has 16,500 square feet, with 8 bedrooms and 9.5 baths, and every conceivable amenity — an 8-car garage, covered patios, guesthouse, movie theater, gym, lounge, office, and a pool with inset spa.

The two properties were once part of a single large estate, one that rambled over 3 acres of land and included a sprawling house of nearly 20,000 square feet. That opulent but stylistically dated mansion was long owned by construction magnate Ron Tutor — father of “Million Dollar Listing” cast member Tracy Tutor — and once leased to Britney Spears.

After Spears moved out, Tutor sold the place in 2012 for $7 million to a local developer who quickly razed the house but then let the giant place sit vacant for years. Eventually the land passed to Woodbridge, the now-defunct ponzi scheme run by imprisoned developer Bob Shapiro, and then to the most recent developer, who subdivided the lot and has been busy putting the finishing touches on both his new mansions. It isn’t yet publicly known what the famous mother and daughter have paid for the properties, but both are believed to have shelled out well north of $10 million apiece.

Khloe Kardashian, who is buying the house with NBA star Tristan Thompson as part of a fresh residential start, still owns the large Calabasas mansion she bought from Justin Bieber, though she has been marketing that place with an asking price of $19 million — more than double the $7.2 million she originally paid. Thompson, for his part, has been attempting to sell his $8.5 million Encino estate since July.

As for Kris Jenner, also still owns her old Mediterranean-style Hidden Hills mansion — the one with the black-and-white marble foyer and double staircase made famous on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” though that house is now occupied by Rob Kardashian and his young daughter.