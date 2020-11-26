Khalid Croons Out of Encino Starter Home

He’s “Young Dumb & Broke” no longer. After winning a Grammy and collaborating with hitmakers Benny Blanco, Halsey, and Billie Eilish, not to mention becoming one of the most popular Spotify artists with about 50 million monthly listeners, mononymous 22-year-old singer-songwriter Khalid — Khalid Donnel Robinson to his mother — has already outgrown his starter home in L.A.’s increasingly desirable and expensive Encino community. The gated two-story residence has been newly listed for $2.2 million, a cool 15% increase on the slightly less than $1.9 million paid just two years ago.

From the outside, the simple gray stucco structure, paved motor court and double garage may not strike anyone as the hip crib of a chart-topping stadium filler, but listing photos for the 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath spread show a neatly renovated contemporary that checks all the boxes for a homeowner who’s seeking a blank canvas. Listings held by Haili Michaels of Brixton Gate Realty show the property’s high-tech upgrades include home automation, indoor/outdoor speakers and a state-of-the-art security system.

The open-plan layout comprises dark, grayish-brown hardwood floors and crisp white walls that ensure the house feels light and bright. Highlights include a wall of glass that looks out from the living room to the swimming pool, and a chic chef’s kitchen is chockablock with high-end appliances, lustrous laminate cabinets and a giant, quartzite-topped island that backs up to a freestanding fireplace housed in a thick column sheathed in Calacatta marble.

One of the three main-floor bedrooms is perfect for long-term guests with a marble fireplace, private bath and direct access to the backyard, while the principal bedroom privately occupies the entire second floor and spills out to a wraparound terrace with an mountain views over the pancake-flat San Fernando Valley.

A huge patio runs across the back of the house and offers a freeform swimming pool and built-in firepit. There’s also a slender strip of lawn shaded by mature trees on a separate, lower terrace.

Since March 2018, Khalid has enjoyed a nearly two-year straight streak of Billboard hits; in April 2019, he became the first — and so far, only — artist to occupy the entire top five of the Billboard’s top R&B songs chart. Needless to say, expect the next stop on his real estate ride to be something much more grand.