Kesha Goes Way Modern on L.A.’s Westside

Mar Vista, Los Angeles, Calif.
$5 million
5,942 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms plus guesthouse

Though she remains locked in a long-running legal war with powerhouse music producer Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald, Kesha is no proverbial shrinking violet. The veteran singer-songwriter just released a new album, 2020’s joyous “High Road,” which Variety described as “the sound of reclamation and abandon, of finding her form and shedding old skin.” And so, after listening to that courageous rebound, it’s little surprise that this reborn Kesha has seen fit to upgrade her residential circumstances in a bold and impressive new way.

The 33-year-old Tennessee native, who first burst onto the music scene in 2009 and has since sold 134 million records nationwide, remains perhaps best-known for her mega-hit “TiK ToK,” though she’s also racked up multiple other top 10 songs (“Your Love Is My Drug,” “We R Who We R,” “Blow.”) And though her musical career has been overshadowed by the much-publicized Dr. Luke lawsuit, she’s unapologetically paid $5 million for a brand-new home in L.A.’s increasingly expensive Westside neighborhood of Mar Vista.

Built on speculation by a local developer, the nearly 6,000 sq. ft. main house was completed in 2019. Within the slick wood-and-concrete exterior, the house offers chic hardwood floors, neutral decor and a fireplace-equipped living room with high ceilings. There’s also an open kitchen with a massive island, quartz cabinetry and designer appliances, plus an adjacent formal dining area.

The main house also packs in five bedrooms, and the upstairs master contains a private balcony, spa-style bath with soaking tub and a Rodeo Drive boutique-style dressing room. Naturally, this is also a full-fledges “smart home” with a full range of security cameras, a sophisticated home automation system and and speakers in each room.

Out back, the landscaping is kept simple with a spacious grassy lawn, slick concrete pavers for outdoor entertaining, and a vast swimmer’s pool with inset spa. But perhaps the best recreational feature is the two-story detached guesthouse, which contains another two bedrooms, two baths and also functions as an open-air movie theater — a projector that projects onto the side of the guesthouse, so guests can watch a movie from the backyard.

It’s not particularly surprising that Kesha would opt to buy in Mar Vista; she’s got a documented fondness for this particular area of Los Angeles. Back in 2014, she picked up a small bungalow in the trendy nearby neighborhood of Venice, Calif., though she sold ultimately sold that $1.7 million place after barely a year of ownership. And in 2016, she sold a $1.4 million mini-compound in Nashville, Tenn. to a non-famous buyer.

Laci Buller of Compass held the listing; Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates repped Kesha.

