Kenny G Re-Lists in Studio City at Lower Price

Location:
Studio City, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.5 million
Size:
3,916 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus guesthouse

Though he has long made his primary residence in Malibu, for more than a dozen years Kenny G has kept a low-key home in the trendy and increasingly spendy Studio City area of L.A.’s sprawling San Fernando Valley that’s come back for sale on the open market at $3.5 million. The new price tag is less than the nearly $3.7 million it was last listed at almost a year ago and substantially under the not quite $4 million the property was saddled with when it first popped up for sale in late 2018. The famously kinky-haired musician, who’s sold more than 75 million records and been nominated for sixteen Grammys — he’s taken home just one gramophone statuette, in 1994, purchased the property in December 2007 for $2.85 million.

Invisible from the street and sequestered behind a stone-pillared driveway gate at the bottom of a swooping, stone-paved driveway, the handsome, East Coast farmhouse-style residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in almost 4,000 square feet. Unsurprisingly, a guesthouse atop the detached two-car garage was converted to a soundproofed recording studio with a stone-paved floor, vaulted ceiling and a bathroom.

In the decidedly traditional main house a combination living and dining room features glossy, reddish-brown hardwood floorboards, a fireplace between built-in bookshelves and French doors that open the room to leafy, semi-tropical gardens. A massive skylight floods the all-white country kitchen with natural light and the adjoining family room is anchored by a rustic stone fireplace under a cathedral ceiling. The main floor is completed by a library/office with charcoal marble fireplace along with a couple of guest and family bedrooms that share a bathroom finished with a downright patrician, black-and-white checkerboard marble floor.

In addition to a bedroom/gym, the second floor boasts an impressively proportioned master suite replete with fireplace and French doors to a huge deck privatized from the prying eyes of neighbors by a thick stand of mature trees. The spacious suite additionally includes a decadent bathroom with black and white checkerboard marble floor, a dry sauna, a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a large boudoir/dressing room with built-in vanity.

The house flows easily out to multi-level stone terraces and decks, a fenced and faux-grassed area for kids and pets, and a lap lane swimming pool.

The listing is held by Matt Epstein at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California.

The internationally celebrated jazz saxophonist, who once owned a stately, custom-built mansion of more than 11,000 square feet on 4.3 lushly landscaped waterfront acres in affluent Bellevue, WA, has long maintained a bluff-top compound in Malibu, Calif., that tax records indicate was purchased in two transactions, the first in 1998 and the latter in 2000, for a combined $15.5 million.

 

