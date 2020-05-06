Kelly Clarkson Lists Wood-Clad Encino Mansion

Though she bought the deluxe suburban spread not even two years ago, OG “American Idol” winner turned two-time Grammy winning pop-country superstar, “The Voice” coach and, as of last year, daytime chat show host Kelly Clarkson has decided to part ways with a stylishly appointed mansion tucked into the exclusive foothills above L.A.’s ever-more expensive Encino community. Set behind low gates and high hedging on more than half an acre of manicured grounds, the mansion and guesthouse are partly clad in rustic, reclaimed wood planks that soften the sharp points of the many-gabled manse that measures in at more than 9,800 square feet with a total of eight bedrooms and nine full and two half bathrooms.

Just inside the front door, formal living and dining rooms both have diagonal wood-paneled accent walls, slender wood beams across the ceiling and, underfoot, humble brown bricks laid in a sophisticated herringbone pattern. With three giant islands and a pricey array of top-end designer appliances that include an imported stove that costs as much as a well-maintained used car, the chef-accommodating kitchen is casually open to a informal dining area and family room. Vast expanses of glass slide open to an outdoor living room that overlooks the backyard. The house also offers a fitness room, a children’s study hall and a professional movie theater with tiered seating in plush velvet sofas and leather club chairs.

With a graphically patterned tile fireplace, a private patio and a separate sitting room, the sprawling master suite also offers a huge walk-closet and dressing room lined with glass-fronted wardrobes and a spacious bathroom with white marble floors and walls sheathed in trendy, dark-grouted white subway tiles. Each of the half-dozen guest and family bedrooms includes a uniquely tiled private bathroom, as does the self-contained, two-story guesthouse includes a complete kitchen, a living room and over-sized bedroom.

Designed for relaxed lounging and entertaining, the tree-shielded backyard incorporates a uniformly green sweep of faux-grassing and a dark-bottom swimming pool and spa surrounded by glass child safety fencing. There’s also a fire pit amid thick cushioned built-in banquettes and a sheltered outdoor kitchen beside the pool is complete with a pizza oven.

The estate is listed with Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende at Compass.

Clarkson and her husband/manager, Brandon Blackstock — he’s Reba McEntire’s former step-son, own several other homes across the country, some of which they’d like to sell. In addition to a remote ranch in Montana, where their family of six have been sheltering in place in a rustic one-room log cabin, the couple also maintains a rural Lebanon, Tenn., property that’s been for sale for almost 1.5 years at nearly $4 million — they snapped up the 275-acre spread about five years ago for close to $2 million — as well as a 20,000-square-foot lakefront mansion in Hendersonville, Tenn., that was acquired in 2012 for almost $2.9 million and has been for sale on and off since early 2017, initially with a sky-high price of $8.75 million and currently at a smidge less than $7.5 million.