Kathy Griffin Sells $14 Million Bel Air Mansion to ‘Shahs of Sunset’ Alum Lilly Ghalichi

Controversial comedian Kathy Griffin has found herself the punchline of many a joke in recent years, but it turns out the “My Life on the D-List” alum has had the last laugh, and this one’s taken her all the way to the bank. Griffin has sold her massive Bel Air mansion for a decidedly A-list $14 million, down from her initial $16 million ask but still a hefty $3.5 million over what she paid for the place just four years ago.

In an unusual coincidence, the buyer is a fellow Bravo reality starlet — Lilly Ghalichi, the unapologetically lavish-living former “Shahs of Sunset” cast member who is no stranger to luxury real estate. With the Griffin palace added to her portfolio, the Rolls Royce-driving Houston native now lays claim to a nearly 13,400-square-foot mansion with 8 bedrooms and 11 full baths, all of it set on a hilltop .62-acre lot.

Located in the guard-gated Bel Air Crest community, the house is additionally set behind its own imposing driveway gates, which shield a motorcourt and underground garage. Inside, the towering Italianate mansion boasts slick, heavily renovated contemporary interiors that include glossy marble floors, blacked-out wood trim, and dozens — if not hundreds — of recessed LED lights.

The main level boasts a broad center hallway that spans the full length of the house; to the right and left are public areas — a fireplace-equipped living room, formal dining room, and a very grand, almost clubby family room with a wet bar and banks of glass doors that foldaway to blur indoor and outdoor living. Immediately adjoining the den is a chef’s kitchen with dual islands, a breakfast bar, and a designer trove of stainless appliances.

Scattered across the mansion’s three levels of elevator-serviced living space are seven guest bedrooms, all of them with ensuite bathrooms, plus a fully hedonistic master suite with a grigio marble fireplace, an outdoor patio with panoramic views of the surrounding hills and canyons, dual marble bathrooms, and dual walk-in closets, one of them displaying Griffin’s 80+ pairs of shoes, all of them neatly arranged in color-coordinated rows.

Other indoor amenities include a movie theater, wine cellar, private office, and a subterranean lounge with another wet bar. Outside, meanwhile, the low-maintenance and mostly drought-tolerant landscaping is limited to a few rows of boxwoods, native grasses, and tall rows of hedges, plus a flat patch of grassy lawn out back. Also in the backyard are covered loggias for al fresco dining, a large detached cabana for entertaining, a firepit, and an infinity-edged swimming pool with wide views over the neighboring hills.

It’s perhaps not such a surprise that Griffin has elected to move on from Bel Air Crest; the 60-year-old Illinois native famously clashed with her next door neighbor, KB Home CEO Jeffrey Metzger — at one point, the pair took out restraining orders on each other. The other house next door was once owned by Kim Kardashian West and is now held by real estate investors Shahram & Niloo Shoushani, who paid $14 million for it two years ago.

Besides her short-lived “Shahs of Sunset” stint, Ghalichi, 37, is a practicing attorney and successful beauty industry entrepreneur, the founder and owner of celeb-favored Lilly Lashes. Founded in 2013 and ubiquitous on Instagram, the Redondo Beach-based company reportedly generates more than $15 million in annual revenue.

And it’s been a hectic year on the real estate front for Ghalichi. Besides her new $14 million Bel Air estate, she also owns a Mediterranean-style Malibu mansion for which she paid $5.1 million back in April. That same month, she and on-again/off-again husband Dara Mir together dropped $19.5 million for the late Lee Iacocca’s compound elsewhere in Bel Air. (Property records reveal Ghalichi deeded all rights to the Iacocca estate over to Mir last month, likely in preparation for a marital asset division.)

Matt and Josh Altman of The Altman Brothers team at Douglas Elliman held the listing; David Kramer at Hilton & Hyland repped Ghalichi.