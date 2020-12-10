Kathy Griffin Downsizes to Brand Spanking New Malibu Modern

At the same time she sold her giant Bel Air mansion for a tetch over $14 million, wickedly sarcastic, famously flame-haired and occasionally controversial standup comedian Kathy Griffin has decided to downsize with the $8.8 million purchase of a substantially smaller but still unquestionably big contemporary home in the rolling hills above Malibu’s celeb-popular Point Dume.

Newly completed and designed by Swiss architect Roger Kurath, the low slung and flat roofed contemporary sits behind gates on a slight knoll where it enjoys panoramic views that sweep over the surrounding rooftops and across the deep blue of the Pacific Ocean. With its muscular and gleaming white stucco framework and vast expanses of glass, the sprawling house has five bedrooms and six and a half baths in about 8,200 square feet.

A geometric filigree screen alongside the gated motor court demarcates the front entrance where a huge, pivoting sheet of glass serves as the front door. Thanks to entire walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that automatically slide open at the press of a button, airy, high-ceilinged interior spaces transform into sea breeze-licked covered porches. Concrete-colored imported Italian porcelain floor tiles extend out to the patios to further erode the distinction between indoor and outdoor spaces. The spacious bi-level great room surrounds three sides of a courtyard patio and includes several lounges, one with a linear fireplace, plus an office with another fireplace and a wood-paneled accent wall. A dedicated dining area is conveniently situated on the upper platform along with a striking, minimalist kitchen that showcases seamless modern design.

En-suite guest bedrooms are clustered together in a wing of their own, while the ocean-view primary suite offers a fireplace, glass sliders to the pool and a spacious bath with a freestanding soaking tub set next to a huge picture window enhanced by a gigantic geometric privacy screen.

A vast subterranean level offers myriad entertainment and leisure amenities that mean leaving home is almost never necessary — a media lounge and games room with wet bar, a climate-controlled wine cellar on display behind a sheet of glass, a fitness studio and a plush screening room complete with tiered seating and state-of-the-art equipment.

The property stretches to close to two acres that have been landscaped for fire safety and drought tolerance with great sweeps of golden gravel and perfectly aligned grids of cacti. A huge roof terrace offers wrap-around mountain and coastline views, while the infinity edged swimming pool and spa are designed to be the exact color as the sliver of ocean seen in the distance. Other notable features include garage parking for four cars, an extensive security system and, as most new homes in this price range have nowadays, extensive smart home technology.

The property was listed with Sandro Dazzan at The Agency. Griffin was represented in the deal by Josh Altman and Matt Altman of The Altman Brothers at Douglas Elliman.

Griffin’s former mansion in Bel Air, a conspicuously luxurious if generically contemporary take on an Italianate villa that she picked up in July 2016 for $10 million and sold at a $4 million profit to ex “Shahs of Sunset” cast member, practicing attorney, fake eyelash entrepreneur and self-described Persian Barbie” Lilly Ghalichi, measures in at more than 13,000 square feet with eight bedrooms, a dozen bathrooms and an infinity edged swimming pool positioned to take advantage of the estate’s cross-canyon mountain view.