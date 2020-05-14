Kameron Westcott Lists Bubble-Gum Pink Dallas Mansion

The women of Bravo’s wildly popular “Real Housewives” franchise are known for living large in the lap of highly customized luxury, and the recently listed mansion of the Dallas franchise’s pink-obsessed socialite star Kameron Westcott, available at $5.125 million, is unquestionably no exception. Built by luxury builder George Lewis on a one-quarter-acre corner parcel in the high-brow heart of Dallas’ most prestigious neighborhood, Highland Park, the elegant, slightly more than 7,400-square-foot Tuscan-inspired mansion’s formal exterior belies the girlishly glammed-up, bubble-gum-pink interior décor. Listings held by Kelli Macatee of Compass show the three-level, elevator-equipped residence contain a half dozen bedrooms and a total of six full and two half bathrooms.

Just inside the arched steel and glass front door, there’s an office painted Westcott’s signature bubble-gum-pink and accented with hot-pink tiger-stripe chairs, while a pink portrait of Marilyn Monroe blowing a giant bubble is just one of the several pink-hued art pieces that enliven the formal dining room. At the back of the house, the expensively accoutered kitchen is open to a dining room with dark-pink upholstered chairs around a classic, white marble Eero Saarinen Tulip Table, and in the adjoining family room, anchored by an elaborate carved stone fireplace under a groin-vaulted ceiling, a giant, retractable wall of glass opens to the backyard. Upstairs bedrooms include the master suite that features a mirrored bed frame and a subterranean level, done up in a bordello-inspired blood-red and black color scheme, includes a kitchenette/wet bar, a wine tasting nook and a plush screening room festooned with black and white brocade drapes.

Though the familiar adage boasts “everything is bigger in Texas,” the Westcotts’ high-walled backyard isn’t especially big. It is, however, designed for sumptuously relaxed outdoor living, dining and entertaining. An arched loggia includes a TV surmounted fireplace and an outdoor kitchen replete with marble countertops, and the dark-bottomed, lagoon-like swimming pool and spa is picturesquely set against a tumble of boulders and a privacy ensuring wall of foliage.

This is not, by far, the first time that the Montecito, Calif., raised Westcott, whose nascent premium dog food company, SparkleDog, is known for its pink-colored kibble, and her husband, Dallas aristocrat and investor Court Westcott, have put the property up for sale since they bought it in late 2010 for an unrecorded amount. Online records indicate that since the spring of 2015, when it was set out for sale at $5.5 million, the stately corner property was up for grabs a handful of times at a variety of steadily declining prices that by June of 2018 had dropped to $4.35 million.