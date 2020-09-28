Kacey Musgraves Giddy Ups Out of Her Nashville Bungalow

Following the finalization of their divorce, it appears Kacey Musgraves and her (almost) ex-husband Ruston Kelly are giving each other some space, cowboy! As often happens with divorce, the erstwhile couple are selling their house — in this case a folksy Victorian-style bungalow in the hip Nashville neighborhood of Inglewood, which is newly on the market for $359,000.

For a star of Musgraves’ fame and caliber, her Nashville digs are unusually modest. For comparison’s sake, Miley Cyrus’ farm-style estate, located in the posh suburb of Franklin, sprawls over almost 35 acres and cost her $5.8 million. Musgrave’s home, on the other hand, is sited on a quiet residential street amongst a gaggle of other seriously cute and similarly humble houses. Built in 1926, the quaint dwelling measures in at not quite 1,300 square feet and has just two bedrooms and one bathroom. However, what the Southern-style cottage doesn’t have in space, it certainly makes up for in character and charm. Clad in white clapboard, the exterior is accented with an unorthodox but eye-catching teal trim, while gray shingles top the roof. A small concrete path leads from the driveway, through a bit of pleasantly overgrown landscaping to the postcard-perfect front porch, which is decorated with the obligatory rocking chair. This is the South, after all.

Inside, original hardwood flooring, crown molding, decorative archways and pale gray walls can be found throughout. The living room is on the wee side, but it’s unquestionably cozy with a lovely white-painted decorative stone fireplace enhanced by a simple, lightly stained wood mantle that provides a welcome splash of natural color. A pair of casement windows flank either side of the fireplace, while a single double-hung window sits next to the front door and faces the street.

The living room flows effortlessly into the neighboring dining room that is bathed in natural light thanks to a series of large windows. A fetching barrel pendant lamp hangs over the dining area and lends a whisper of modernity to the otherwise traditional space. As is the case with many old Southern homes, the kitchen was built as separate room (no open floor plans here, folks), but the doors to the dining area, walk-in pantry and laundry room have all been removed to help give the room a greater sense of space and ease of flow. Up-to-date with medium-grade stainless steel appliances, the kitchen has ample cabinet space, a simple subway tile backsplash and an extra-large farm-style sink.

With just one rather generic bathroom, and two similarly sized bedrooms, Musgrave’s Music City digs do not have a proper master suite. The bedroom Musgrave and Kelly used as their master is light and airy with four double-hung windows that look out into the backyard, while the other bedroom doubled as a guest room and music studio.

The unexpected highlight of the residence just may be its window-lined home office, which appears to have been a porch or carport at some point during its lifetime. Painted completely white, from its clapboard walls to its wood floors, the room is warmed by a freestanding wood-burning stove. A pair of sea green French doors lead to a sizable screened porch, the perfect mosquito-free spot to whittle away a late afternoon sipping a mint julep and yakking with friends.

Steps lead down from the porch to the backyard, which feels roomy and private thanks to the quarter-acre lot. Verdantly lush and mostly covered with patchy grass, the yard is dotted with a smattering of mature trees and includes what listing details calls a “she shed,” the feminine version of a man cave.

The listing is held by Mary Beth Thomas and Jonny Gleaton of Village Real Estate.