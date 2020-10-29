Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin List Beverly Hills Starter Mansion

After recently upgrading their residential circumstances in a big way, married showbiz couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber have unsurprisingly plunked their original Beverly Hills home onto the market. The 6,100-square-foot transitional carries a nearly $9 million pricetag and looks unchanged from how it appeared 19 months ago, when the Biebers bought it for $8.5 million.

Set on a quiet cul-de-sac right next door to Jeff Bezos’ $175 million compound, the chicly appointed villa was first finished in 1932 but completely rebuilt in 2018. A gated courtyard boasts a pebble garden shaded by mature olive trees, while the BBQ-equipped private backyard is surrounded by towering hedges. Under the trees, a cabana with fireplace overlooks a negative-edge swimming pool.

White oak floors carry throughout the house, and the open kitchen has custom cabinetry, marble countertops, and the full lineup of high-end Wolf and SubZero appliances. Steelcase windows soar to dramatic heights, bathing the home’s interiors in warm natural light. Some of the public spaces include a fireplace-equipped living room, formal dining room, and an office that has convenient direct access — via French doors — to a poolside patio.

There are downstairs maid’s quarters and four upstairs family bedrooms, including the lavish master suite. The master bedroom offers a vaulted ceiling with exposed wooden beams, plus a fireplace with marble surround. Sheathed in platinum-colored stone, the master bath is fully equipped with a glassy shower, soaking tub, and dual vanities. There’s also a walk-in dressing room/closet with a full accompaniment of built-ins.

Other luxe home amenities include a soundproof movie theater with tiered seating, an Art Deco-inspired wine cellar, and a comfy den with views into the backyard.

The Biebers, married since fall 2018 and both still in their 20s, have upgraded to a much larger new house in the mountains above Beverly Hills. Tucked into the ultra-exclusive Beverly Park gated community, their new $25.8 million estate includes its own tennis court and soccer pitch-sized lawn.

Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman and Dalton Gomez of Compass jointly hold the listing.