Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Buy $25.8 Million Beverly Park Mansion

Though they bought their current Beverly Hills residence barely 18 months ago, music phenom Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Baldwin have already scratched the itch to upgrade, shelling out millions for a supersized 90210 house in a particularly celebrity-infested neighborhood.

Sited high in the mountains above Beverly Hills, the new Bieber-Baldwin estate lies within the illustrious Beverly Park, the guard-gated community known for its enormous mansions and famous residents — current homeowners include Sofia Vergara, Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Rod Stewart, and several members of the Saudi royal family.

Originally built in the late ’80s, the house last sold in 2015 for $16.5 million, according to property records. The buyer, Dubai-based real estate developer Danny Lubert, subsequently gave the property a multimillion-dollar remodel, imbuing it with contemporary interiors and finishes before flipping it back up for sale. The current iteration has been on and off the market for well over two years, with an ask that began at a sky-high $42 million. After several fat price reductions and a change of realtors, Bieber and Baldwin have snatched it up for a discounted $25.8 million.

The 2.5-acre estate includes an 11,000 sq. ft. mansion with seven bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms, according to the listing, plus a slew of high-end amenities expected in this price range. A two-story grand foyer features checkerboard black-and-white stone floors, plus an elegantly curved staircase.

There’s a hulking black fireplace in the living room, plus a family room that opens to the chef’s kitchen, which is equipped with a designer trove of stainless appliances. Elsewhere, a library features built-in shelving and French doors that open directly to various parts of the gardens.

Upstairs, the master suite has its own sitting room and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that open to a slim patio with views over the surrounding mountains. A spa-style bath is equipped with a chandelier that hangs over the soaking tub, while a walk-in closet has space for any designer clotheshorse.

Other lavish spaces include a home gym and a soundproof movie theater with captain’s chairs swaddled in cobalt blue velour upholstery. Outside, there’s a covered loggia for entertaining, an outdoor fireplace, infinity-edged swimming pool, soccer-sized pad of grassy lawn, and a full-size tennis court.

The palatial new Bieber-Baldwin estate is located in the “South” section of Beverly Park, where some of the couple’s nearest neighbors include Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson, and Prince Alex von Furstenberg, the heir presumptive to Barry Diller’s billion-dollar fortune.

Besides his $8.5 million current residence in Beverly Hills, Bieber previously owned a Tuscan-style mansion in Calabasas, purchased in 2014 for $6.5 million and sold two years later for $7.2 million to its current owner, reality TV superstar Khloe Kardashian.

Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency held the listing; Josh and Matt Altman of the Altman Brothers team at Douglas Elliman repped Bieber and Baldwin.