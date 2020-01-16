×

Josh Groban Buys Los Feliz House, Sells Beverly Hills Condo

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
21 View Gallery
Location:
Los Feliz, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.255 million
Size:
2,138 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Platinum selling pop crooner, songwriter and occasional actor Josh Groban has plunked down close to $2.3 million for a casually cosmopolitan, organic-modern residence cleaved to a steep hillside near the end of a little-trafficked, hook-shaped cul-de-sac in a coveted neighborhood of L.A.’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area. Originally built in the late 1970s by architect Tony Ngai and substantially updated since, the multi-story contemporary — digital listings describe it as a “Modern Cabin” — is faced with knotless cedar planks set off by a charcoal-colored metal roof. There are three en suite bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in a wee bit more than 2,100 square feet.

Cedar planks also clad some of the sharply vaulted ceilings in the airy, white-walled residence that features imported wood floorboards and well-placed windows that provide lovely and leafy, cross-canyon views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Just inside the front door, the dining room opens to a small deck with big views and the up-to-date kitchen has snow-white solid-surface countertops and a snazzy combination of navy blue of and jet black cabinetry. A deep, cushioned window seat in the kitchen works well for relaxed book reading and coffee drinking.

An open stairway descends from the dining area into a petite but extraordinarily voluminous, triple-height library lounge with custom shelving. A massive picture window floods the room with natural light and, beyond the library, an also light-filled yet still invitingly cave-like lounge is the perfect spot to curl up in front of the TV-surmounted fireplace. Guest bedrooms have private and renovated, subway-tile sheathed bathrooms, while the master suite offers direct access to a canyon-view balcony, an unexpectedly spacious walk-in closet and a roomy bathroom where a large window in the over-sized steam shower perfectly frames a view of the Hollywood sign.

Popular on Variety

In addition to the several petite decks and balconies off the bedrooms and living spaces, a sprawling, multi-level roof terrace has been covered in easy-maintenance faux-grassing and offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and canyons along with a head on view of the Hollywood sign.

The property was listed with Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s Int’l Realty and Groban was repped by Compass agent Steve Sawai.

The singer and actor, who did a 10-episode arc on “The Good Cop” in 2018, once owned an estate on Malibu’s Point Dume — it was sold in 2016 for $375,000 less than the $4.125 million he’ paid for it more than ten years earlier — and he’s long owned a penthouse condominium in a pricey if otherwise unassuming complex on pretty, tree-lined Beverly Hills street. He acquired the two-bedroom unit more than 15 years ago for $900,000 and online listings show it’s currently in escrow after being set out for sale about three months ago with an asking price just shy of $1.7 million. Groban, who has a penchant for famous actor girlfriends — he dated January Jones, April Bowlby and Kat Dennings before getting with his current lady-friend, actress-writer Schuyler Helford, also keeps a bolt hole in New York City’s trendy Tribeca neighborhood, where in late 2011 he shelled out more than $4.4 million for a 2,300-square-foot, loft-style unit in an early 20th-century converted warehouse building.

 

More Dirt

  • Josh Groban House

    Josh Groban Buys Los Feliz House, Sells Beverly Hills Condo

    Platinum selling pop crooner, songwriter and occasional actor Josh Groban has plunked down close to $2.3 million for a casually cosmopolitan, organic-modern residence cleaved to a steep hillside near the end of a little-trafficked, hook-shaped cul-de-sac in a coveted neighborhood of L.A.’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area. Originally built in the late 1970s by architect Tony [...]

  • Tak Matsumoto House

    Japanese Rock Star Tak Matsumoto Lists Showbiz Pedigreed Beverly Hills Estate

    He may not be an everyday household name in America, but Takahiro “Tak” Matsumoto has long been an indisputable megastar in his native Japan, where his rock duo, B’z, is the country’s top selling band of all time, with more than 100 million records sold worldwide. The 50-something-year-old guitar virtuoso, who also has a successful [...]

  • Albert Avdoyland House Beverly Hills

    Russian Oligarch Asks $36.5 Million for Opulent Beverly Hills Estate

    An imposing mansion set atop a prime Beverly Hills hilltop has popped up for sale with a heavyweight $36.5 million pricetag. Owned by powerful Russian telecommunications mogul Albert Avdolyan and his wife Elena, the nearly all-white house is commendably private, secreted behind gates, hedges, and an impressive driveway that’s nearly a quarter-mile long and lined [...]

  • Salma Hayek House Bel Air

    Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault Check Out of Bel Air Estate

    Much to the chagrin of nosy passersby and squawking neighbors, Salma Hayek is officially a former Bel Air resident. The Academy Award-nominated Mexican actor and her French multibillionaire tycoon husband François-Henri Pinault started 2020 off fresh, packing up and moving out of their longtime L.A. house this past weekend. An entire cavalcade of moving trucks [...]

  • Chateau Beachwood Beachwood Canyon

    Old Hollywood Lives on in Beachwood Canyon

    Harry Styles name-checks the Beachwood Café in the song “Falling” on his new album, Thin Line, and he’s known to frequent the surrounding neighborhood. The Café is nestled in the heart of Beachwood Canyon — the world-famous Hollywood sign was erected in 1923 to promote the neighborhood — and now there’s a spot in the [...]

  • Adam Adelson House Brentwood

    Sheldon Adelson's Son Buys $6.5 Million Starter House

    22-year-old Adam Adelson graduated from USC last year and has wasted little time in transitioning to adult life, having just closed on a slick new L.A. bachelor pad. Tucked away in the hills above Brentwood’s Mandeville Canyon neighborhood, on the city’s aggressively expensive Westside, the light-filled contemporary home is quite grown-up and was sold by [...]

  • Brendan Iribe House Los Angeles

    Oculus Co-Founder Brendan Iribe Buys $13 Million L.A. Mansion

    He’s back at it again. Tech titan Brendan Iribe, who has a penchant for collecting luxury houses like they’re so many Baby Yoda action figurines, has paid about $13.3 million — in cash — for a large mansion in the posh seaside community of Pacific Palisades, deep on L.A.’s Westside. Back in 2012, Iribe co-founded [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad