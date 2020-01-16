Josh Groban Buys Los Feliz House, Sells Beverly Hills Condo

Platinum selling pop crooner, songwriter and occasional actor Josh Groban has plunked down close to $2.3 million for a casually cosmopolitan, organic-modern residence cleaved to a steep hillside near the end of a little-trafficked, hook-shaped cul-de-sac in a coveted neighborhood of L.A.’s celeb-favored Los Feliz area. Originally built in the late 1970s by architect Tony Ngai and substantially updated since, the multi-story contemporary — digital listings describe it as a “Modern Cabin” — is faced with knotless cedar planks set off by a charcoal-colored metal roof. There are three en suite bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in a wee bit more than 2,100 square feet.

Cedar planks also clad some of the sharply vaulted ceilings in the airy, white-walled residence that features imported wood floorboards and well-placed windows that provide lovely and leafy, cross-canyon views of the Santa Monica Mountains. Just inside the front door, the dining room opens to a small deck with big views and the up-to-date kitchen has snow-white solid-surface countertops and a snazzy combination of navy blue of and jet black cabinetry. A deep, cushioned window seat in the kitchen works well for relaxed book reading and coffee drinking.

An open stairway descends from the dining area into a petite but extraordinarily voluminous, triple-height library lounge with custom shelving. A massive picture window floods the room with natural light and, beyond the library, an also light-filled yet still invitingly cave-like lounge is the perfect spot to curl up in front of the TV-surmounted fireplace. Guest bedrooms have private and renovated, subway-tile sheathed bathrooms, while the master suite offers direct access to a canyon-view balcony, an unexpectedly spacious walk-in closet and a roomy bathroom where a large window in the over-sized steam shower perfectly frames a view of the Hollywood sign.

In addition to the several petite decks and balconies off the bedrooms and living spaces, a sprawling, multi-level roof terrace has been covered in easy-maintenance faux-grassing and offers panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and canyons along with a head on view of the Hollywood sign.

The property was listed with Patricia Ruben of Sotheby’s Int’l Realty and Groban was repped by Compass agent Steve Sawai.

The singer and actor, who did a 10-episode arc on “The Good Cop” in 2018, once owned an estate on Malibu’s Point Dume — it was sold in 2016 for $375,000 less than the $4.125 million he’ paid for it more than ten years earlier — and he’s long owned a penthouse condominium in a pricey if otherwise unassuming complex on pretty, tree-lined Beverly Hills street. He acquired the two-bedroom unit more than 15 years ago for $900,000 and online listings show it’s currently in escrow after being set out for sale about three months ago with an asking price just shy of $1.7 million. Groban, who has a penchant for famous actor girlfriends — he dated January Jones, April Bowlby and Kat Dennings before getting with his current lady-friend, actress-writer Schuyler Helford, also keeps a bolt hole in New York City’s trendy Tribeca neighborhood, where in late 2011 he shelled out more than $4.4 million for a 2,300-square-foot, loft-style unit in an early 20th-century converted warehouse building.