Jon Bon Jovi Seeks $20 Million for New Jersey Mansion

Jon Bon Jovi has been livin’ on far more than a prayer if his recently listed New Jersey estate is anything to go by. The palatial, roughly 18,000-square-foot spread, known as High Point Estate, was put up for sale this week at $20 million and sprawls out over 15 river-front acres in one of Monmouth County’s most exclusive neighborhoods. Designed by superstar architect Robert A.M. Stern, the opulent manse is cross between a home that one might find Louis XIV or Keith Richards living in — with a smattering of Tony Soprano vibes.

The estate boasts a slew of top-notch amenities including its own private pub, a loft-style music studio with seven double-door garages underneath, a movie theater, and a heated pool with cedar cabanas. The home also has a private dock, which is presumably not slippery when wet.

Listing agent Kathleen Coumou is effusive — as she told Mansion Global, “Everything was just done beautifully —there is such fine craftsmanship throughout.” The distinctively designed mansion and its opulent interiors, which include intricately painted woodwork, hand-painted Venetian plaster, parquet flooring, French balconies and massive mullioned windows, certainly won’t be to everyone’s taste. The next owner will either need to be enamored by flamboyant French architecture or be willing to embark on a costly renovation.

An hour’s drive from Manhattan, the residence enjoys river views, six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two partial bathrooms. There’s also a carriage house with three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a living room and a complete kitchen. The location, magnitude, quality of construction and phalanx of amenities undoubtedly make this an exceptional property, famous owner notwithstanding.

Jon Bon Jovi may have accused past paramours of giving love a bad name, but he gives the rock n’ roll lifestyle a superior one, having amassed an impressive real estate portfolio while touring stadiums around the world. A bit more than two years ago, about six months after he ponied up almost $19 million for a four-bedroom, city- and river-view condo in Manhattan’s West Village, he sold another four-bedroom West Village condo for $15 million. And, for almost the last 16 years, he’s maintained a gorgeous, gated estate on one of the premiere streets in the high-toned Hamptons community of East Hampton.

High Point Estate is represented by agents Gloria Nilson and Kathleen Coumou of Christie’s International Real Estate.