JoJo Siwa Bows Into New L.A. Mansion

By

jojo-siwa-house
Location:
Tarzana, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.43 million
Size:
6,111 square feet, 6 beds, 7 baths

Bow-wearing teenager JoJo Siwa has come a long way since her reality TV origins on “Dance Moms.” These days, the vivacious multimillionaire pop superstar has amassed a legion of worldwide fans and reaped a fortune through merch and makeup. And those (in)famous giant bows, of course, which alone have sold an eye-popping 40 million units and counting.

Though she’s barely old enough to drive a car, the 16-year-old (and her parents) recently purchased a brand-new mansion in the upscale L.A. community of Tarzana, deep within the San Fernando Valley’s suburban reaches. The nearly $3.5 million home has already been featured on Siwa’s own YouTube channel, in a video appropriately title “HOUSE TOUR!!” that’s been viewed upwards of 2.3 million times.

Gated and camera-watched for privacy and security, the half-acre property features a generous motorcourt — perfect for parking an attention-grabbing Tesla or “Beamer” adorned with Siwa’s signature wild custom paint jobs — and an attached three-car garage that will likely be converted, as in Siwa’s Sherman Oaks starter home, into a merch “warehouse.”

The Mediterranean-style palace offers more than 6,000 square feet of living space, including a grand double-height foyer with marble floors and an elegantly curved staircase. There’s a gourmet kitchen with two islands, high-end appliances and an adjacent family room with a jet black fireplace. The formal dining room easily seats 10, and the snazzy living room opens directly — via French doors — to a covered outdoor loggia. There’s also a convenient wet bar trimmed in some sort of exotic wood, though Siwa has already converted that into an age-appropriate candy bar, with jars filled full of sugary goodness.

Other luxe amenities include a study and a lavish master suite with two custom closets, another wet bar, private patio and spa-style bath. Three more ensuite bedrooms and a laundry room complete the upstairs, while the property’s backyard offers a half-court sports court, outdoor kitchen and swimming pool with inset spa and Baja shelf.

Ari Afshar and Todd Greenwald, both of Compass, jointly held the listing; Kristin Neithercut, also of Compass repped Siwa.

    JoJo Siwa Bows Into New L.A. Mansion

