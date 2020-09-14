John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Lease Modern Beverly Hills Mansion

Last month, amid a storm of publicity and prolific media fawning, married showbizzers Chrissy Teigen and John Legend put their Beverly Hills “starter” home — once owned by Rihanna — up for sale with a nearly $24 million ask. Despite that searingly aggressive price, the celebrity power couple almost immediately received an agreeable offer on the contemporary mansion, which is now in escrow and “accepting backup offers,” according to the MLS.

Though they needed to quickly vacate the premises, the couple are still waiting to close escrow on a new dream home. Thus, they’ve set up temporary shop at a leased house in prime Beverly Hills, where the children’s lavish new homeschool classroom is hilariously “equipped with the rental’s wine cellar,” according to Teigen.

Built new in 2019 and designed by contemporary mansion specialists Tag Front Architects, the blocky rental digs pack in a family-sized 6 bedrooms and 11 baths into nearly 11,500 square feet of living space, all of it set on a third-of-an-acre corner lot in the prime Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood. Originally offered last November with a $20 million pricetag, the house underwent a change of realtors and two significant price chops — slashed all the way down to a $16.3 million ask — before being removed from the market.

Museum quality materials decorate all three of the home’s levels, according to the listing, which are defined by retractable glass walls and quintessentially SoCal indoor/outdoor living spaces. On the main level, there’s a custom Boffi kitchen with a slew of designer Gaggenau appliances, two living rooms bisected by a massive fireplace, and a den with direct access to the backyard and pool area.

Unquestionably the rental’s best space, however, is its upstairs master suite. Outfitted with dual bathrooms and closets, plus radiant heated floors, the private wing rivals the luxury of a penthouse suite at any boutique five-star hotel.

Other amenities include a fitness center, steam room, sauna, home theater, subterranean garage for up to 8 vehicles, and a mind-bending 16-zone HVAC system. And then, of course, there’s that wine cellar, which conveniently — and temptingly, for any overstressed teachers — overlooks the Teigen-Legend homeschool classroom.

Legend, a rare EGOT winner and Teigen, a cooking influencer, model, and high-profile social media celebrity, are close to finalizing the acquisition of another Beverly Hills home that will offer plenty of space for their growing family — their third child is due next March.