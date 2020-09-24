Joe Rogan Snags $14.4 Million Lake Austin Mansion

After losing his Tennessee bid for U.S. Congress, Texan icon Davy Crockett famously declared, “You may all go to hell, and I will go to Texas.” That was ancient history, way back in 1835, of course. But today, it appears that Joe Rogan — arguably the celebrity closest to embodying a modern-day Crockett ethos — is following the King of the Wild Frontier’s footsteps. The superstar podcaster recently shelled out $14.4 million in an off-market deal for a sublime lakefront piece of residential real estate in Austin, one of the biggest transactions in area history.

For years now, Rogan has been publicly mulling over moving his family and “The Joe Rogan Experience” to Texas. About a month ago, he announced to millions that he had finally done the deed — an impromptu surprise move that coincided with him signing a record-busting $100 million exclusive contract with Spotify.

Rogan’s new country home measures in at a Texas-sixed 10,890 square feet with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The property is located on a particularly desirable spot along Lake Austin, in a quiet neighborhood far from the hubbub of the city’s center, but not too far from downtown to be an inconvenient drive. Some of the neighboring homes are owned by the likes of haircare billionaire John Paul DeJoria and Sandra Bullock.

Since the keys for the sprawling estate were exchanged in a very hush-hush, off-market deal, details are mostly vague, though tax records and other online resources paint a decent picture of the property. Several years ago, the stately main structure sported a distinctly early-2000s faux-Mediterranean flare that was popular amongst the well-heeled suburban Hill Country crowds back in the day. However, the property’s previous owners — architectural designer Benjamin Wood and his philanthropic wife Theresa Castellano-Wood — recently gave the whole place an extensive makeover and it now boasts a much sleeker, Texas-inspired modern farmhouse look with just a dash of Mediterranean influence still shining through.

The tree-dotted, four-acre lot abuts the reservoir-controlled Lake Austin and features green, hilly vistas of Emma Long Metropolitan Park. The estate is sequestered from the road behind an imposing gate and down a long, winding driveway, far from the gaze of any curious lookie-loos. Meticulously manicured St. Augustine grass stretches from the very front gate of the property to where the backyard meets the water. There are two attached garages and a carriage house for an RV or boat located to the left of the main structure, so, there’ll be plenty of room for Rogan to store his extensive auto collection and some aquatic toys for the lake.

The front of the property features a roomy motor court which connects to a paved pathway that leads ups to the house’s front door. The exteriors walls of the residence have been clad in stonework while energy efficient metal sheeting tops the roof. The interiors of the home are sunny, modern, and unapologetically glam, with top-of-the-line appliances, exotic materials, and bright pops of colors throughout.

Out back, there’s a sprawling grassy backyard for Rogan’s dog, Marshall Mae, to frolic to his heart’s content. The recent renovation added a large saltwater pool to the property, and there’s a solarium plus lots of covered patio space to lazily chat with friends, safe from the oppressive heat of the Texas sun. And, of course, the estate also features the obligatory party deck — a must-have for any moneyed river rat living along the lake — and two boat slips.

While in Los Angeles, Rogan and his longtime wife Jessica Ditzel primarily reside in a $5 million modern mansion in the somewhat remote guard-gated community of Bell Canyon, in the far northwest reaches of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. He also still owns his starter home in the area — a $2.2 million Mediterranean-style Bell Canyon spread that’s walking distance from the larger home.