Joe Rogan Lists Fully Customized Bell Canyon Estate

Now that Joe Rogan has moved his family and “The Joe Rogan Experience” down to the Lone Star State, where he recently spent $14.4 million on a sumptuous Lake Austin mansion, the podcast superstar is hoping to shed some excess California real estate baggage. The recently hoisted one of his two Bell Canyon homes on the market with a $3.2 million price tag.

Though located deep in the San Fernando Valley, and therefore a rather far-flung suburb of Los Angeles, Bell Canyon has its fair share of celebrity residents and lavish homes. Rogan’s former residence is located amid other large estates but stands out from the herd thanks to its substantial lot size — a roomy two acres — and its verdantly lush landscaping, which marketing materials bill as a “secret garden.” The former “Fear Factor” host and his longtime wife Jessica Ditzel bought the spread way back in 2003 for a touch over $2.3 million, records reveal.

Originally built in 1978, the main mansion has been completely overhauled during Rogan’s ownership. The French Country-style home is separated from the street by a quaint fence and huge motor court, where there’s also a four-car garage.

Though the house appears deceptively modest from the front, it smartly hides the lavish — and occasionally kooky — design extravaganza that awaits inside. Beyond the elaborate arched front door, large picture windows, pure white walls, beamed ceilings, tan tile flooring and recessed lighting can be found throughout the structure, which boasts five bedrooms and five full bathrooms within a spacious 7,573 square feet. A formal dining area and den are located in the home’s massive great room, as is the sculptural floating staircase that leads to the upper level.

The kitchen has been completely decked out with high-end, European appliances and even has a very expensive La Cornue gas range/stove and accompanying vent hood, plus three sinks (including one farm-style marble sink), an oversized island that’s topped with Parisian pewter, breakfast bar seating, ample cabinet space and a show-stopping chandelier that hangs overhead. Just beyond the kitchen is the mansion’s secondary sitting area, which is characterized by decoratively beamed ceilings and a wall of picture windows overlooking the backyard.

The hulking master suite encompasses the entire second floor, while the rest of the guest and family bedrooms are located on the residence’s main level. The sumptuous master bedroom has access to a bridge leading to a private patio area and a separate sitting room that’s configured around a granite fireplace. The master bath offers dual vanities, an oversized walk-in shower, and soaking tub that’s situated atop a series of steps. (Strangely enough, there’s also a lounge area set directly next to the tub.)

Outside, the sprawling grounds include lush lawns dotted with a smattering of mature shade trees. There’s plenty of places to dine al fresco while enjoying valley and mountain views, and there’s a large rectangular pool and spa in which to cool off. Other fun estate amenities include a home office, a “meditation atrium,” a game room and Rogan’s former gym that’s been decked out with pictures of MMA fighters.

In addition to this house and the new Austin mansion, Rogan also owns an additional Bell Canyon home — a remarkably different and far more contemporary sort of residential affair — that he acquired in 2017 for $5 million, a record price for the neighborhood.

