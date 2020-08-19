Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Score $40 Million Star Island Estate

Multi-hyphenate superstars Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have almost as many homes as they do streams of income, and the affianced couple have added another pricey jewel to their dazzling portfolio of luxury real estate: a lavishly appointed $40 million estate on Miami’s celeb-packed Star Island.

Built in 2003 and last sold in 2011 for $25 million, the waterfront estate spans almost an acre of meticulously groomed grounds with a white-stucco Spanish mansion and guesthouse that that together contain ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms, plus two powder rooms, in about 15,000 square feet.

Befitting one of J.Lo’s music videos, a long gated driveway lined with palm trees bathed in emerald green light leads to the main entrance: a wood-and-glass door seated directly below a slender Juliet balcony and massive arched window. With Venetian plaster walls, elaborate antique fireplaces and an elevator, the unquestionably opulent interior spaces feature a decadent mix of stone and wood floors, decidedly contemporary custom-lit ceilings and over-sized doorways tall enough to allow a giraffe to pass through.

Elegantly proportioned and plushly furnished formal living and dining rooms are joined by an exquisitely paneled lounge replete with a marble wet bar and a climate-controlled wine cellar behind glass doors embellished by some heavy-duty wrought iron screens. The chef’s kitchen includes an informal dining area wrapped in glimmering, chinoiserie-style silver floral wallpaper that gives way to a family room that is pretty featureless but for it’s capaciousness and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a glamorous view of the Miami skyline over the backyard and neighboring Palm Island.

In addition to numerous guest and family bedrooms, staff quarters and a detached guesthouse, the estate’s primary suite pampers with a private sitting room plus a study/office and a separate bedroom plenty large enough to comfortably include a grand piano. There are also two bay-front terraces, a roomy, fitted walk-in closet and a massive bathroom dominated by an onyx and glass steam shower.

Outside are lush gardens, several loggias, great sweeps of stone terracing, a covered bar area and a cabana bath. Yachts, boats and other watercraft can be tied up to a 100-foot ipe wood deck. All together, it’s enough to make you wanna salsa across the terrace and merengue among the towering, spot-lit palms around the infinity-edge swimming pool and spa that lights up like an EDM nightclub with its dazzling, multi-colored lights.

The property was listed by Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg, together known as The Jills, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Star Island has long appealed to the rich and famous. Some of the many past and current homeowners on the guard-gated and pill-shaped islet include Sean “Puffy” Combs, Gloria Estefan, shoe tycoon Donald J. Pliner, flamboyant German property developer Thomas Kramer, Rosie O’Donnell and Shaquille O’Neal.

Together, and separately, J-Lo and A-Rod preside over property portfolios that would make most millionaires choke on their bank statements. Rodriguez custom-built an art-filled contemporary compound in the affluent Miami suburb of Coral Gables (which was featured in Architecture Digest), while Lopez’s holdings include a big spread in the Hamptons and a duplex penthouse in Manhattan that’s been for sale for almost three years, initially at $26.95 million and now at just under $25 million. Since 2016, when she bought it from Sela Ward for $28 million, the Bronx-bred entertainer’s primary home in Los Angeles has been an eight-plus-acre estate in the ritzy Bel Air neighborhood, and earlier this year she dropped almost $1.4 million on a house in the Encino area, presumably for staff, family or friends. The high-powered pair have also made a few notable property deals together. In early 2018, in New York City, they ponied up $15.3 million for a 4,000-square-foot condo in the improbably thin tower at 432 Park Avenue that was sold earlier this year for $15.75 million. Last year, they paid Jeremy Piven $6.6 million for a beachfront home in Malibu. They quickly enlisted shiplap-obsessed designer and home improvement TV show host Joanna Gaines to give the three-story beach house a total overhaul and, though it’s unclear if the planned re-do is complete, have already flipped the property back on the market at not quite $8 million.