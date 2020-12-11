Jeffree Star Buys Massive Wyoming Ranch

In his own words, Jeffree Star is now “set for life,” so it’s no surprise he and his ubiquitous entourage of assistants and bodyguards are looking to explore new residential playgrounds. This time, the controversial MySpace celebrity-turned-top dog YouTuber and cosmetics mogul is leaving the Lamborghinis and McLarens to hibernate in their Hidden Hills garage, instead shipping his trusty Jeep out to the Wyoming wilderness, to a just-acquired sprawling home on the range.

Built and sold to Star by local Casper attorney and businessman Jakob Norman, the ranch sits on 70 contiguous acres and lies in the semi-remote outskirts of Casper, Wyoming’s second-largest city, at the base of a stunningly scenic mountain. There’s a nearly 6,000-square-foot, main house with six bedrooms and a two-car garage, plus a detached accessory building that listings describe as a “shop,” with garage space for several additional vehicles.

It’s not clear how much Star paid for the premises — Wyoming property records tend to be a bit vague — but the estate was last listed at $1.1 million, a paltry sum of money by L.A. standards but still a big number for rural Wyoming, and most anything that’s not in Jackson Hole or Teton Village vicinity.

Inside the lodge-style main house, there’s a contemporary chef’s kitchen with black granite countertops and top-of-the-line Wolf and SubZero appliances, plus a breakfast bar with seating for at least five diners. Open to the kitchen is the family room, which includes a flatscreen TV mounted on a teal blue wall and stacked-stone fireplace for chilly nights.

Stone and hardwood floors flow throughout the large home, which also sports an unfinished media room, five guest bedrooms, and a master bedroom with a sitting area, fireplace, and ensuite bath equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and glassy shower. Outside, scrub brush dots the huge estate, and Star’s vast land holdings stretch nearly all the way back to the base of a treacherously steep mountain that looms behind the house.

Though it’s still not exactly a celebrity playground, Wyoming has many famous fans. Sandra Bullock and Harrison Ford are both longtime residents, as are RuPaul and “X Files” creator Chris Carter. Hollywood producer Erika Olde recently bought a compound in Jackson, Bill Gates owns a large Wyoming ranch, and Kanye and Kim Kardashian West have purchased at least two ranches up north, near the city of Cody.

Star, a native of Southern California’s Orange County and one of the most-viewed YouTubers of all time, has made it clear he has no plans to sell his Hidden Hills monster mansion, a $14.6 million, 20,000+ square foot behemoth with an underground garage, glass elevator, wine cellar, and two-story gym. Some of his nearest neighbors there include Kaley Cuoco, Drake, The Weeknd, and multiple members of the Kardashian family.