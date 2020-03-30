Jeff Bhasker Buys Groovy Los Feliz Midcentury Modern

Over the years, unmolested and original midcentury modern homes have become increasingly scarce, even in the midcentury mecca that is Los Angeles. So when a 1958 gem in prime Los Feliz became available last year, for the very first time ever, potential buyers flocked to the residential time capsule. The unassuming house quickly sold for $3.1 million — a whopping $905,000 more than the asking price, or 41% over what the sellers were seeking.

The winning bidder is Los Feliz real estate aficionado Jeff Bhasker, the “Uptown Funk” producer who’s bought and sold a small handful of area homes over the past few years. The powerhouse songwriter and hitmaker — a five-time Grammy winner who’s also worked with Kanye West, Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Lana Del Rey, just to name a few — paid cash for the property, records reveal.

Sited in the prestigious gated enclave of Laughlin Park, the new Bhasker digs lie at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and span a relatively modest 2,100 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a sunken living room has bone-colored carpeting, oversized windows and an “architectural” fireplace forged from Italian stone, per the listing.

The elegantly simple kitchen offers a retro oven and a pass-through to the dining room, where there are delicious views of the surrounding treetops and the Downtown L.A. skyline. The owner’s suite has spacious closets, a sitting area and glass sliders that open to a private patio.

Stairs inside the house lead down to a partially subterranean basement level, where there’s a surprisingly massive family room with wet bar, built-in bookshelves and a lounge area that could also be used as a private guest room, complete with convenient — if woefully outdated — kitchenette.

Though the property does not offer a swimming pool, the .3-acre lot has plenty of natural and manmade amenities. Tall palms and pine trees dot the mini-estate, there’s a grassy lawn for Fido, and outdoor decks offer space for alfresco dining or entertaining. Around front, a carport has space for two vehicles, and gnarled olive trees lend the property a distinct charm.

The gated Laughlin Park neighborhood is particularly noted for its many celebrity residents; current homeowners include Angelina Jolie, Ellen Pompeo, Natalie Portman, will.i.am, Kristen Stewart, Casey Affleck and David Fincher, just to name a few.

And as aforementioned, this is not Bhasker’s first time on the Los Feliz real estate rodeo. Last year, he sold a traditional-style house in the neighborhood for about $3.4 million to a non-famous buyer, and he continues to own a $2.5 million property elsewhere in the area.

Levi Freeman of Nourmand & Associates and Chris Cortazzo of Compass jointly held the listing; Tina Marie Phan of Nourmand & Associates repped Bhasker.