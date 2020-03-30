Jeff Bhasker Buys Groovy Los Feliz Midcentury Modern

×

Location:
Los Feliz, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.1 million
Size:
2,106 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Over the years, unmolested and original midcentury modern homes have become increasingly scarce, even in the midcentury mecca that is Los Angeles. So when a 1958 gem in prime Los Feliz became available last year, for the very first time ever, potential buyers flocked to the residential time capsule. The unassuming house quickly sold for $3.1 million — a whopping $905,000 more than the asking price, or 41% over what the sellers were seeking.

The winning bidder is Los Feliz real estate aficionado Jeff Bhasker, the “Uptown Funk” producer who’s bought and sold a small handful of area homes over the past few years. The powerhouse songwriter and hitmaker — a five-time Grammy winner who’s also worked with Kanye West, Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Lana Del Rey, just to name a few — paid cash for the property, records reveal.

Sited in the prestigious gated enclave of Laughlin Park, the new Bhasker digs lie at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and span a relatively modest 2,100 square feet of living space, with three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a sunken living room has bone-colored carpeting, oversized windows and an “architectural” fireplace forged from Italian stone, per the listing.

The elegantly simple kitchen offers a retro oven and a pass-through to the dining room, where there are delicious views of the surrounding treetops and the Downtown L.A. skyline. The owner’s suite has spacious closets, a sitting area and glass sliders that open to a private patio.

Stairs inside the house lead down to a partially subterranean basement level, where there’s a surprisingly massive family room with wet bar, built-in bookshelves and a lounge area that could also be used as a private guest room, complete with convenient — if woefully outdated — kitchenette.

Though the property does not offer a swimming pool, the .3-acre lot has plenty of natural and manmade amenities. Tall palms and pine trees dot the mini-estate, there’s a grassy lawn for Fido, and outdoor decks offer space for alfresco dining or entertaining. Around front, a carport has space for two vehicles, and gnarled olive trees lend the property a distinct charm.

The gated Laughlin Park neighborhood is particularly noted for its many celebrity residents; current homeowners include Angelina Jolie, Ellen Pompeo, Natalie Portman, will.i.am, Kristen Stewart, Casey Affleck and David Fincher, just to name a few.

And as aforementioned, this is not Bhasker’s first time on the Los Feliz real estate rodeo. Last year, he sold a traditional-style house in the neighborhood for about $3.4 million to a non-famous buyer, and he continues to own a $2.5 million property elsewhere in the area.

Levi Freeman of Nourmand & Associates and Chris Cortazzo of Compass jointly held the listing; Tina Marie Phan of Nourmand & Associates repped Bhasker.

