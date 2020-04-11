Janelle Monae Scoops Up Hollywood Hills Midcentury Gem

Self-described “indentured android” turned acclaimed singer-songwriter (“Dirty Computer,” “The Electric Lady”) turned breakout blockbuster actor (“Hidden Figures,” “Moonlight,” the upcoming “Antebellum”) Janelle Monáe has splashed out just south of $3.9 million on her very own residential Wondaland, a characteristically eclectic and unmistakably unique midcentury compound tucked deep into the Hollywood Hills. The property’s seller was Brandon Creed, the high-powered music manager known for representing artists like Mark Ronson, Troye Sivan and Lizzo.

Originally built in 1950, the butterfly-shaped compound is comprised of two separate low-slung houses connected by a central breezeway. The dual homes total about 3,400 square feet of living space and wrap tightly around a private courtyard that features a large, rectangular swimming pool and ample patio space for outdoor entertaining.

Towering hedges shield most of the property from public view, and the courtyard’s lushly tropical landscaping has a distinctly Hawaiian vibe. Inside the two-bedroom main house lies an airy floorplan with sophisticated finishes and a generous sprinkling of midcentury modern design hallmarks. There’s an updated kitchen with top-notch stainless appliances, a plush living room that opens directly — via disappearing glass sliders — to an outdoor dining area, and a master suite with an indoor/outdoor steam shower, a private patio and secluded in-ground cedar spa tucked beneath ancient pine and oak trees.

Somewhere in the property’s meandering gardens lies a claw-footed outdoor bathtub, in case Monáe is inclined to get intimate with nature. There’s also an indoor/outdoor wet bar situation by the main house, plus a full outdoor kitchen with built-in BBQ and stainless appliances.

As for the the second house, it’s accessed via its own barn-like door, offers an additional two bedrooms and is perfect “for a detached production office, music studio or guesthouse,” per the listing. There’s a cozy kitchen with a milky white vintage stove, and updated bathrooms sporting granite countertops.

The purchase marks quite the scene change for the Atlanta-based Monáe, who first came to widespread public attention with her feature on 2011’s #1 smash single “We Are Young.” Since then, the openly queer showbiz multi-hyphenate has added five more Grammy Award nominations to her tally, won a Screen Actors Guild Award for “Hidden Figures” and opened this year’s Oscars with a flashy dance rendition of her 2010 song “Come Alive.”

Johnny Johnston of Compass held the listing; Rena Braud, also of Compass, repped Monáe.