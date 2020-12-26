‘Jackass’ Alum Chris Pontius Buys Traditional Slice of Suburban Bliss

Now that he’s well into his 40s and with family on the brain, Chris Pontius has sold his petite Hollywood Hills bachelor pad, trading it in for a far more spacious and relaxed property out in the San Fernando Valley foothills. The “Jackass” star and his wife Mae paid $1.6 million for the half-acre Tarzana estate, which includes all the amenities one would expect at the home of a well-to-do Valley family: a broad, well-watered front lawn and backyard swimming pool, plus a large garage with room for three cars and additional driveway parking for several more.

Built in 1959, the updated ranch-style residence packs in about 3,300 square feet into its single story skeleton. Set on a gentle knoll just above the street, a stone pathway leads to the alternatively shingle- and rock-sided structure’s front door; inside, lustrous dark brown hardwood floors continue into the formal dining and living rooms, both of which offer French doors with direct access to various parts of the yard.

There’s also a distinctly dated kitchen that looks rather like an early ’90s time machine, though it does offer plenty of counter space, an island, and a breakfast nook. On the other hand, the unexpectedly massive family room can accommodate large gatherings and is nicely accented with contemporary upgrades like built-in cabinets, a bar and stone fireplace.

Four of the five bedrooms have ensuite baths, and the master is packed with bonus features not limited to a vaulted ceiling, glass-enclosed shower with bench seating and rainfall showerhead, built-in soaking tub, and a walk-in closet.

But perhaps the home’s most notable features are its unusual symphony of flooring materials. Nearly every room has a different floor choice — there’s beige tile in the kitchen, bone-colored carpet in the den, taupe carpet in one of the guest rooms, ash grey carpet in the master bedroom, that dark brown hardwood in the living and dining rooms. The listing puts a positive spin on the decorative chaos, however, saying that the blend of materials make for an “exhilarating flooring sensation.”

Out back, the pool and spa are shaded by a mature elm tree, providing welcome relief from the frequently unrelenting San Fernando Valley heat. Tucked into a corner of the lot is a half-court basketball court, and just off the back porch is a flagstone patio for al fresco entertaining. At the far rear of the property, wooden stairs climb the terraced hillside.

Marc Tahler and Ken Zietz of Rodeo Realty held the listing; TJ Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Pontius.