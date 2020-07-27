J.Lo and A-Rod List Malibu Beach House

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just can’t stop buying and selling multi-million dollar homes, and the real estate mad power-couple have now hung a not-quite $8-million price tag on their three-story beach house along a prime stretch of sand in Malibu, Calif., that they scooped up only about a year and a half ago for $6.6 million from “Entourage” star Jeremy Piven.

Shortly after their purchase, the criminally photogenic couple engaged the design services of “Fixer Upper” cohost Joanna Gaines to give the place a complete and no-doubt costly makeover. Current listings held by Carl Gambino at Compass aren’t particularly revealing about the property’s newly refreshed interiors but do describe the slightly more than 4,400-square-foot beach pad as “Reworked for a masterful redesign in mind” with a layout that “maximizes the opportunity to entertain while taking in the the expansive Pacific Ocean.” There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms plus numerous glass sliders that allow the house to spill out to beachside decks on all three levels.

Though the retired Yankee and the showbiz polymath, who have teamed up with a consortium of investors to purchase the New York Mets baseball franchise, have slightly thinned their property portfolio over the last year, they together still preside over a sprawling portfolio of homes on both coasts. In June of 2019, Rodriguez sold his bachelor pad in the hills above L.A.’s Sunset Strip for $4.4 million, a whopping $400,000 less than he paid Meryl Streep in 2014 for the clean-lined contemporary. Fortunately he just about made up the difference in the concurrent, $15.75 million sale of a 4,000-square-foot aerie at the pencil thin tower at 432 Park Avenue in New York City they purchased together in early 2018 for just over $15.3 million.

Rodriguez keeps an art-filled contemporary compound in Coral Gables, Florida — it was photographed several years ago for Architectural Digest — and the couple’s primary residence in Los Angeles is an 8-plus-acre Arts & Crafts inspired compound in Bel Air that Lopez picked up in 2015 for $28 million from actor Sela Ward. (Earlier this year they added a $1.4 million house in the Encino area, presumably for friends, family, guests or staff.) Lopez has hung on tight to a Gambrel-roofed cottage-style mansion in the Hamptons that she bought back in 2013 for close to $10 million, but she hopes to get rid of a mansion-sized duplex penthouse in Manhattan’s trendy NoMad neighborhood that she acquired in 2014 for a tiny bit above $20.16 million and now has for sale at just under $25 million after it was first listed almost three years ago at not quite $27 million.