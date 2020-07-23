Imagine Dragons’ Wayne Sermon Thunders Into Rolling Hills Ranch

Just days after lead singer Dan Reynolds shelled out $11.3 million for an oceanfront Malibu getaway, public records reveal another Imagine Dragons band member — guitarist Wayne Sermon — has also decided “It’s Time” to purchase an L.A.-area home, this one down in the South Bay area of town. The Grammy-winning rocker (“Thunder,” “Believer,” “Radioactive,” “Demons”) has paid nearly $6 million for a multi-acre spread that’s zoned for equestrian use, per the listing, and located in the horsey gated city of Rolling Hills, adjacent to Palos Verdes and a quick jaunt to Long Beach.

It appears Sermon was blessed with a great deal on his new home; the property was last assessed at nearly $7.4 million, per tax records. The seller, a non-famous local businessman, had been facing foreclosure on the estate and was therefore motivated to unload it at an attractive price.

In any case, the ranch is loaded with just about every conceivable rockstar amenity, including a completely custom kitchen with designer Miele appliances and not one but two separate wine refrigerators, plus a full outdoor kitchen, guesthouse, stables, and a enormous lagoon-style pool. Rather unexpectedly, there’s also a bonafide observatory on the property, complete with an astronomer-worthy telescope that probably cost more than a new Porsche Cayenne.

Though it appears humble from outdoors, the ranch’s single-story main house offers lavish interiors with chevron patterned hardwood floors, backlit built-in cabinetry, and multiple fireplaces. There’s a wood-paneled study, four guest bedrooms, and a roomy master suite that opens directly to the yard.

Out back lies an exceptionally massive loggia with room for large-scale alfresco entertaining, serviced by the outdoor kitchen. A wide swath of lawn sweeps down to the pool, with its manmade waterfall and views of the surrounding hills. Somewhat unusually, there are also four standalone cabana-type structures next to the pool, one of them equipped with a sauna and another with a convenient poolside bathroom.

Elsewhere on the 6-acre property lies the 1,500 sq. ft. guesthouse, which has six sets of French doors lined along a single wall and contains another bedroom, two baths, a full kitchen and living room, plus red brick walls and exposed rafters painted a lustrous ebony black. Just a quick skip away from the guesthouse is yet another building, this one entirely devoted to the observatory, with its custom retractable glass roof.

The horses get luxe digs, too, with a roomy 4-stall barn that adjoins a riding ring and also includes accessory staff quarters for those pesky humans. And from certain vantage points on the property, all occupants enjoy distant views of the Pacific Ocean and so-called Queen’s Necklace coastline.

The guard-gated city of Rolling Hills is famed for its bucolic atmosphere and for its midcentury ranch homes, some of which were designed by Wallace Neff. Though it lies a bit too far from Hollywood for most professional entertainers, notable residents are plentiful and include race car driver Parnelli Jones, tennis champ Tracy Austin, and helicopter tycoon Frank Robinson.

Keith Kelley of Palm Realty Boutique and Gordon Inman of Keller Williams held the listing; Arlene Dutchik of Coldwell Banker repped Sermon.