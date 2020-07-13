Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Buys Goldie Hawn’s Former Malibu Beach House

A Balinese-influenced tropical hideaway on Malibu’s disappearing Broad Beach has sold for $11.3 million, and tax records reveal the buyer to be Grammy winner Dan Reynolds, lead singer of internationally famous rock band Imagine Dragons, and his longtime wife, fellow rocker Aja Volkman.

Built in the late ’70s, the oceanfront mansion sports a Hollywood pedigree. For many years, it served as a vacation getaway for long-coupled actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who filled the home with numerous Buddhas and other eclectic furnishings during their ownership.

After many years of attempting to sell the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath spread, Hawn and Russell unloaded the property in 2013 for $9.5 million. The buyer was little-known Miami businessman Jesse Jones, who appears to have made very few alterations to the home — marketing images show he even retained some of Hawn and Russell’s furniture, including their campy four-poster bed in the master suite. It was Jones who flipped the house, earlier this month, to Reynolds.

Behind high walls and gates lies a tranquil bamboo-filled courtyard watched over by a stone Ganesha, which connects the detached three-car garage to the 4,200 sq. ft. main house. Inside, a soaring foyer overlooked by a gallery steps down to a double-height living room with a stone fireplace and wet bar, and the adjoining dining room is filled with ornate furnishings that include a crystal chandelier, a decorative animal tusk and what appears to be an East Asian-influenced sculpture.

The dining room opens to the gourmet kitchen, which is not particularly sexy but certainly spacious and equipped with all the expected high-end stainless appliances. Upstairs, the master suite includes a fireplace, large closet, private ocean-view balcony and a bathroom hewn almost entirely from Chinese onyx. There are two additional guest suites in the main house, plus a Creston-operated media room and an oversized office.

Directly above the detached garage lies a petite guesthouse with a bedroom, bath, kitchenette, and sitting area that does double duty as a wee gym. And in the backyard, an oceanside alfresco dining terrace is overlooked by the main home’s towering back wall of smoked glass. Per the listing, there are also various fountains, an outdoor fireplace, and private trails leading down to the beach — things that form the real estate dreams of so many paradise-seeking beachgoers.

Some of the nearby Broad Beach homeowners include Pierce Brosnan, Ray Romano, “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman, Dustin Hoffman, Mike Ovitz, and Ripndip apparel owner Ryan O’Connor.

Property records reveal this is not Reynolds’ only home in Los Angeles. The “Radioactive” musician watches the “Thunder” pass from his main residence on L.A.’s Eastside, in the hipster-approved neighborhood of Eagle Rock. That property, which contains a glorious 1913 Craftsman home, was acquired in 2017 for about $1.1 million. And for a short while, Reynolds owned an 8,400 sq. ft. mansion in his native Las Vegas, but that Mediterranean-inspired villa was sold off last year for about $3.5 million.

Tara Switzer of Coldwell Banker and Chris Cortazzo of Compass held the listing; Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates repped Reynolds.