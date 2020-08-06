Standup Star Iliza Shlesinger Flips Laurel Canyon Contemporary

Though she only bought the canyon-side contemporary a bit more than a year ago for not quite $2.8 million, standup comedian Iliza Shlesinger, the sixth season winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” has flipped the sleek Hollywood Hills aerie back on the market at a whisper under $2.9 million. Listings held with Saam Shabahang at Compass show the just-shy-of-3,200-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Perched on a high ridge above fabled Laurel Canyon, with unimpeded views over the city, the three-story residence sits right up against the slender street. Entered at street level, where this is a two-car garage with direct entry, the main living space is one flight up. At the top of the stairs there’s an ultra-modern, open-plan galley kitchen where Shlesinger and her chef husband Noah Galuten co-host “Don’t Panic Pantry,” a nightly Instagram Live program during which they show people “how to better prepare your food in the time of Corona!”

A towering wall of glass fills the kitchen and voluminous living/dining space with natural light. A large entertainment unit anchors one side of the room, while the other has a cushioned bench cozily nipped under the stairs. A huge bank of windows that frame a cinematic city view peel back to a sun-splashed terrace with a view of the distant downtown skyline. The main floor is completed by the city-view main bedroom that comprises a fitted walk-in closet and bathroom that features a deep soaking but and a boldly tiled shower. Floor-to-ceiling curtains cover nearly floor-to-ceiling glass sliders to the terrace.

A lofted office/library that overlooks the living room leads to a en suite bedroom sparsely furnished with a couple of office desks. There are two more bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor, one of which is decked out as a fitness room with a giant wall-mounted TV and a couple of under-counter beverage fridges. Both bedrooms have direct access to a loggia that runs the full width of the house.

This is not the first time that Shlesinger, whose eponymous sketch comedy series “The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show” premiered on Netflix in April, has owned a home in the Laurel Canyon area. In early 2015 she paid $770,000 for a 1,400-square-foot generically contemporary that she sold in late 2019 for $980,000.