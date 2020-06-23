Howie Mandel Lists Hidden Hills Mansion

The exclusive, guard-gated Hidden Hills enclave near Calabasas in Los Angeles’ far western suburbs has long and famously attracted a slew of high-profile showbiz residents looking for a serene, upscale environment somewhat removed from the intensity of Hollywood and Beverly Hills. Several of the Kardashian-Jenner family members own plush pads in the prestigious community, while Drake owns a sprawling compound that comprises several neighboring homes.

Comedian, game show host and longtime “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel is looking to tap into that celeb-centric marketplace with the almost $10.5 million price tag he’s hung on a brand-spanking new mansion in a sought-after section of the equestrian-oriented neighborhood. Mandel acquired the nearly 1.25-acre property via a corporate entity a bit more than two years ago for just over $2.6 million. The fairly modest single-story ranch-style residence that once stood on the property has since been replaced with a substantially larger abode designed in a style that listings jointly held by Danielle Peretz at The Agency and Jordan Cohen at Re/Max One describe as a Modern Farmhouse. The stone-accented home offers six bedrooms and seven-and-one-half bathrooms in nearly 10,000 square feet over three floors.

Generously proportioned main-floor living and entertaining spaces, which feature high ceilings, wide-plank floorboards and doorways trimmed in wood, flow easily into one another and out to the backyard through a wall of disappearing glass in the family room. Several second-floor guest bedrooms are complimented by a deluxe master suite, while a vast subterranean level is finished to the same high standards as the rest of the manse. In addition to a snazzy glass-enclosed office and a climate-controlled wine cellar behind a wall of windows, the basement also incorporates a spacious game room and lounge with professional wet bar and a state-of-the-art screening room.

Out in the tree-ringed backyard, a covered patio with built-in grill spills out to an emerald stretch of lawn and a dark-bottom swimming pool with a dramatic zero-edge spa. A second open-air poolside pavilion with a stone fireplace completes the resort-style scene.