Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Buy $13 Million Encino Mansion

Although their impending residential acquisition has been widely rumored for months, it’s only now that property records reveal music superstars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have finally closed on their very first house together: a $13.2 million estate in the prime foothills of Encino, out in L.A.’s increasingly desirable San Fernando Valley.

The stealthy deal went down totally off-market, and the built-on-spec house is all-new, so photographs and exact specifications remain deliberately unavailable. Still, a thorough trawling of the internet’s darkest annals helps paint a vague picture of the hilltop compound’s current condition and amenities — which are, unsurprisingly, bananas.

Built by noted developer Evan Gaskin, the sprawling manor house has three full floors in approximately 13,000 square feet of living space. There’s a substantial motorcourt, a four-car garage, a state-of-the-art Atmos home theater, giant kitchen with top-of-the-line everything, plus a massive backyard pool with inset spa and an unusually large cabana offering a full wet bar and outdoor kitchen. The property had been privately marketed for sale, asking $14 million, by Craig Knizek, James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency.

The 1.6-acre lot is one of the most private in all of Encino, tucked behind two oversized gates and totally invisible from the street. The wedding cake-like estate additionally sits atop layers of hulking retaining walls, imbuing the house and surrounding grounds with over-the-treetops views of the valley and local skyscrapers.

Stefani and Shelton may hail from very different worlds — she’s a rare SoCal native, he’s a born-and-bred Oklahoma boy — but there seems no doubt the pair have had great chemistry ever since they initially met as judges on “The Voice,” way back in 2014.

Last year, after a bonafide ice age on the market, Stefani finally succeeding in unloading her unwanted 90210 compound — the one notorious for its wildly effusive, Kelly Wearstler-designed interior decor. That place, which she formerly shared with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, went for nearly $22 million to comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.