Grammy Winner Merv Warren Lists Architectural Hollywood Hills Compound

By

MervynWarner_HH_FI
7 View Gallery
Seller:
Mervyn Warren
Location:
Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.89 million
Size:
3,129 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Five-time Grammy Award recipient Mervyn “Merv” Warren is ready to sing a new real estate tune, having punted his longtime Hollywood Hills home onto the market with a $3.89 million ask. The prolific songwriter, producer and conductor  — best-known for his work in the soul and gospel genres — has owned the desirably private property for almost exactly 20 years, since mid-February 2000.

Blocky, glassy and colorful, the structure was originally built in 1949 but underwent a major remodel in the ’70s, according to property records. Located near L.A.’s Cahuenga Pass and a short commute to the major studios, the secluded estate features four bedrooms and four baths in just over 3,100 square feet of living space.

Unlike most homes in the tightly-packed Hollywood Hills, the Warren estate is admirably secluded, all but invisible from the street and secured behind a tall electronic gate. There’s also a generous motorcourt, plus a two-car garage attached to the house for celeb-style ingress/egress.

Beyond the succulent-filled, low maintenance front yard and a cherry red courtyard wall, the wood-and-glass front door leads into a trendy open-concept floorplan. Nearly all the public rooms offer soaring ceilings and walls of glass overlooking the surrounding hills, and the austerely modern kitchen includes concrete countertops and a bevy of high-end appliances.

The home’s second level is devoted entirely to the “master retreat,” with its spa-style bath and large walk-in closet. The backyard, meanwhile, is accented with towering palm trees, a sizable swimming pool and a grassy lawn beside a tree-shaded patio for outdoor entertaining.

Dorothy Carter and Michael Orland of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

