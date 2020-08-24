Gordon Ramsay Lists Scenic Cornwall Vacation Retreat

Acerbic British chef, restaurateur and TV personality Gordon Ramsay has cooked up a tasty residential treat in the form of his riverfront holiday getaway. Located in the scenic coastal town of Fowey, in southwest England’s famous Cornwall area, the spread is asking £2.75 million — or right about $3.6 million for those of us living stateside.

The famously foul-mouthed culinary king purchased the structure, formerly a bank, in 2017 for around $2.6 million — a fitting coincidence since Ramsay is clearly looking to cash in on this flip. After transforming the Grade II historic building from drab to fab, and rechristening it the Trevail House, Ramsay rented the property out to well-to-do vacationers who didn’t blink at the sky-high ask of $6,200 per week.

The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath property comprises some 2,800 square feet and spans three floors, including a commercial space on the ground floor that’s not counted in the square footage. High-tech features include a security system and USB ports in every room for easy phone and computer charging access. Being a Ramsay house, one of the highlights is certainly the rather compact kitchen, where there are muted green Shaker-style cabinets, high-quality appliances and a center island for gourmet food prep. French doors in the adjoining dining space lead to a large deck with pretty views across the scenic harbor.

A study and a waterside lounge with a bar/kitchenette are other notable features of the home, which is currently configured to accommodate as many guests as possible with two beds in most bedrooms. John Bray And Partners is the exclusive listing agency.

The residence is one of three Ramsay owns in the popular English holiday county of Cornwall, about 250 miles outside London. He previously paid $4.4 million for an abode in the village of Rock, known for its staggering house prices, but locals became angered when Ramsay received permission to knock down the original 1930’s structure to custom-build his own new residence. While that construction took place, the “Masterchef” and “Hell’s Kitchen” star, two of the many food-centric TV shows Ramsay produces, splashed out a further $4 million on a second house in which to reside during construction. (The popular chef broadcast regularly on social media during the coronavirus lockdown from his mansion in Rock.)

Ramsay also keeps a five-bedroom and three-bathroom home in Wandsworth, southwest London, which he purchased for around $3.5 million in 2002. And stateside, he maintains a large residence in L.A.’s posh Bel Air neighborhood that was acquired in 2011 for $6.75 million.