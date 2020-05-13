French Montana Cuts Price on Starry Estate

Karim Kharbouch, better known to the world as Moroccan-American rapper French Montana, has dropped the asking price of his multi-acre estate on the tony, suburban outskirts of Calabasas, Calif., from just below $6 million to exactly $5.6 million. The three-time Grammy nominee first put the Mediterranean-inspired estate up for sale early this year with an overly optimistic price tag of almost $6.6 million but, even with a couple of price reductions that have added up to about a million bucks, he still stands to turn a hefty profit on the heavily secured compound, which he picked up four years ago for $3.3 million from pop star/social media powerhouse Selena Gomez

Tucked inside a small gated enclave and fortified by a Fort Knox-style security system that incorporates motion detectors, two dozen cameras and panic buttons in every room, the more-than-three-acre spread includes the five-bedroom and six-bathroom main residence of almost 7,800 square feet, plus a studio-style guesthouse with kitchen and bath.

There’s a stone-walled wine cave just inside the front door, and a grandly proportioned double-height living room spills out to a romantic dining courtyard. A gigantic, all-white high-end kitchen is open to both an informal dining area and a family room decadently highlighted by a white marble fireplace and a wall of glass that folds open to the backyard. Other notable creature comforts include a cozy media lounge wrapped in chic, palm leaf-pattern wallpaper and a state-of-the-art recording studio with disco-style lighting.

Near the estate’s stately circular drive stands a topiary elephant. The resort-style grounds additionally include lush gardens, a stone-lined swimming pool and spa and a palm tree-framed open-air entertainment pavilion complete with stone fireplace and outdoor kitchen.

The property is listed with Gabriel Palmrot at Douglas Elliman.