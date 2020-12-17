French Montana Buys Paul George’s Hidden Hills Compound

It took some patience — six long months of patience — but Paul “PG-13” George has finally managed to unload his mammoth mansion out in guard-gated Hidden Hills, deep within L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. The 1.35-acre property went for $8.4 million, a cut under the $9.5 million asking price but still significantly more than the $7.4 million paid back in 2016 by the NBA baller and his longtime partner, former stripper Daniela Rajic.

Records reveal the buyer is an entity controlled by Karim Kharbouch, the Moroccan-born, Grammy-nominated rapper and songwriter better known as French Montana. Now 36, the Calabasas resident has risen from relative obscurity in the Bronx to well over 13 billion combined streams over his career, plus a diamond single under his belt with the 2017 smash “Unforgettable.”

It doesn’t appear George and Rajic made many alterations during their four-year stay; the architecturally vague Hidden Hills mansion still appears in original condition. Built in 1989 for a non-famous family who eventually sold the property to George, the nearly 16,000-square-foot structure is massive, although from certain angles it actually appears smaller than its specs would suggest. From the backyard and aerial views, the bunker-esqué manor resembles a modern-meets-old-world-Tuscan style confection. But from the street, and particularly from the large front motorcourt, the place looks more akin to a suburban house of worship — a strangely squat and notably wide house of worship.

In any case, the property sits on Ashley Ridge — Hidden Hills’s most desirable neighborhood pocket, where other residents include Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, Jeffree Star, and Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who will retreat to a new $9.5 million mansion when they’re released from the big house in 2021. And Dodgers icon Vin Scully happens to live right next door to the new French Montana estate.

Guests and vendors allowed inside the home’s front door will be absolutely gobsmacked by the great room, which at 4,000 square feet is larger than some McMansions. Motorized skylights allow natural light to reflect on the shimmery polished floors, and the space is further enhanced by a mature indoor tree and walls of glass. Within the room, there are several more intimate sitting areas, including one adjoining a large stone fireplace.

Over in the kitchen, six horse-legged stools surround a marble breakfast bar, and there’s the expected full kit of designer stainless appliances. Other home highlights include a games room, fireplace-equipped den, formal dining room, movie theater, gym with steam shower, wine cellar, and a mahogany-paneled study.

Upstairs, the titanic master suite is sumptuous, if admittedly a bit dated. There’s a sitting room with gray wall-to-wall carpeting, a skylit bathroom with granite countertops and its own lounge space, two dressing rooms/walk-in closets, and a “private sunning patio,” per the listing. The patio overlooks the tiered backyard, which packs in every resort amenity possible — a basketball court, built-in children’s playset, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, an entertainer’s patio with a fireplace, and separate music/TV center. The entire property is supremely private, surrounded by a dense thicket of mature sycamores and palms.

George and Rajic long ago bid adieu to Hidden Hills; back in September 2019, they shelled out $16.1 million for a 10,000-square-foot mansion in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood, this one a far more traditional affair that was once owned by fellow NBA star DeAndre Jordan. As for French Montana, he still owns his L.A. “starter house” — a Tuscan-style Calabasas mansion he bought from Selena Gomez in 2016 for $3.3 million. (That property was on the market for this first half of this year, initially with a $6.6 million pricetag that eventually slid to $5.6 million, though it has since been delisted.)

Marc & Sara Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing; Gabriel Palmrot of Douglas Elliman repped the buyer.