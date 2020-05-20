Five Mansions That Music Made

Rock stars used to carry poor reputations when it came to handling money. Bad managers, bad advice and bad habits often made reunion/comeback tours financially necessary. But that’s all in the past. These days, rock’s megastars often invest their dollars with the acumen of a Ivy League-educated financial whiz.

Besides endorsement deals, tech stocks and sports franchises, real estate is usually near the top of a millionaire musician’s investment portfolios. Many have made vast fortunes buying and selling stunning homes, while others simply enjoy washing off the road in a palatial spread fit for rock royalty. Whatever the case, there’s no denying that hit records and hot homes make a great match.

In this gallery, Dirt takes you coast to coast, north to south and even overseas for a world tour of rockers’ and rappers’ cribs. Old school royalty is represented with the Stones’ Keith Richards and former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and songwriter Lindsey Buckingham, in the form of their previous New York City and Los Angeles homes, respectively. Then we’ll head down south to see how far hip-hop husband and wife Cardi B and Offset’s money goes in Atlanta, Ga., and on to Nashville, Tenn., where Sheryl Crow has returned to her roots with a cozy country mansion and barn. And we can’t forget Lenny Kravitz, who lets his love for interior design rule where ever he goes. In this case, it’s Paris. Prepare for take off.