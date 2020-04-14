Fitness Guru Autumn Calabrese Sprints Into Lavish Hidden Hills Estate

With the current coronavirus pandemic keeping much of the world in lockdown, it’s no surprise that the popularity of at-home workout programs have skyrocketed. And lots of quarantined folks have been introduced to celebrity trainer Autumn Calabrese, best-known as the longtime face of Beachbody’s “21 Day Fix,” the on-demand program that ranks as the billion-dollar fitness juggernaut’s top-selling franchise.

Over the past decade, Calabrese has built a formidable fitness empire — and a reported eight-figure net worth — on the muscular back of her Beachbody success, with a bestselling cookbook (“Fixate”), additional Beachbody programs (“21 Day Fix Extreme,” “Ultimate Portion Fix”) and frequent appearances on mainstream media programs.

Calabrese recently upgraded her home studio (and residence) with the $6.25 million purchase of a decidedly luxe, ranch-style estate in horsey Hidden Hills, the equestrian-oriented, celeb-filled gated neighborhood that lies immediately adjacent to the San Fernando Valley city of Calabasas.

Originally built in 1961, the house was once a humble midcentury bungalow. Over the past few years, however, previous owners have expanded the traditional-style abode into a rambling, 8,000 sq. ft. mansion with trendy contemporary interiors and resort-style grounds. A circular motorcourt winds around a graceful sycamore tree, and visiting guests can stop to smell the roses in the front garden, quite literally.

An open-concept floorplan offers an all-white kitchen that opens directly to a formal dining area. There’s also a large media room with a wet bar, and a bevy of fancy amenities that include Lutron and Nest lighting/sound systems, a sophisticated security system with cameras and cable wiring for no fewer than 19 TVs — so “21 Day Fix” can play nonstop on every room in the house, should Calabrese wish it.

Naturally, the house also offers a large gym and yoga studio equipped with floor-to-ceiling mirrors and a lustrous hardwood floor. A separate guesthouse has its own private entrance, and the property additionally boasts two horse stables.

But the real star of the home show are the 1.2-acre estate’s outdoor living areas, which include an almost unbelievably lavish outdoor kitchen with every high-end stainless appliance known to mankind. An adjacent alfresco dining area has radiant heated floors and string lighting for twilight dinners, while a covered cabana has an outdoor fireplace and spills out to the pool area, where there’s also a raised spa and a firepit.

Of course, Hidden Hills is famously home to the Kardashians and a wide range of other celebrities: Jessica Simpson, Kaley Cuoco, Dwyane Wade, Jaden Smith, Drake and Howie Mandel are all current residents. There’s also YouTuber Jeffree Star, who recently paid $14.6 million for one of the largest mega-mansions in the enclave.

As for Calabrese, she continues to own a $3 million house in the Calabasas outskirts, picked up back in late 2016. She also holds title to a modest condo in Woodland Hills, purchased in 2017 for $550,000. And last month, she sold her L.A. starter house in Studio City for $2.35 million — to Carl Daikeler, the Malibu-based CEO of Beachbody.

Patte Gilbert of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing; Ed Moloney of Seabreeze Estates Realty repped Calabrese.