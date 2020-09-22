Finneas Spends Millions on Oceanfront Malibu Cottage

He’s still just 23, but music mogul and L.A. native Finneas O’Connell, known mononymously as Finneas, boasts accolades that shame most industry folks double or even triple his age. Those include five Grammy awards, all of them for his work on the debut album of little sister Billie Eilish, who has rapidly become popular music’s biggest phenomenon since 2002’s arrival of Avril Lavigne.

Over the last couple years, as his music success has blossomed, O’Connell and his longtime girlfriend –YouTuber Claudia Sulewski — have snapped up a series of increasingly expensive homes. First there was a petite bungalow in the Highland Park neighborhood, on L.A.’s Eastside, and last year he added a $2.7 million home in Los Feliz to his portfolio. Now he’s shelled out for his priciest purchase yet, a beachfront Malibu home that ran him nearly $5.2 million, per property records.

Easily overlooked from the street, the low-slung bungalow is shoehorned between bustling Pacific Coast Highway and the crashing ocean on desirable Las Flores beach. Built in 2005, the 1,250 sq. ft. house is modestly scaled on a petite lot but sits privately behind a high wall and locked gate. Inside, an open-concept floorplan offers an eat-in kitchen equipped with high-grade stainless appliances, plus hardwood floors, a fireplace, and a casual living area. There’s also direct access to a main floor wooden deck with dazzling views over the sea.

Other features include a recently-installed third bedroom, plus an ensuite bathroom with an oversized glassy shower and dual vanities. The two additional bedrooms also open to a oceanside deck with a pair of whimsical swing chairs, space for al fresco dining, and a jacuzzi. But indiputably the property’s most valuable feature remains its 42 feet of beach frontage and the incredible views, where O’Connell’s “Ocean Eyes” can soak up the endless aqua water and the crashing waves.

Irene Dazzan-Palmer and Tessa Johnson of The Agency held the listing; Tori Horowitz of Compass repped O’Connell.