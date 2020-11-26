Ellie Goulding Selling Former London Hay Loft

Over the summer, British indie pop star Ellie Goulding invited Vogue magazine over for a peek and a poke around the lovely London cottage where she and husband Caspar Jopling holed up during the COVID quarantines. Turns out, that cottage, a former hay loft in a historic mews in London’s Paddington area, is now for sale with a £3.25 million price tag that the currency conversion contraption tallies up to about US$4.35 million. Listings held by Simon Rosenblatt of Aston Chase show the two- and potentially three-bedroom and two-bath home measures in at a modest but well-short-of-tiny 2,033 square feet over three floors.

The ground floor entry leads to a sizable main bedroom where an antique chandelier dripping with elongated crystals adds a sparkling touch of elegance and glamour to the otherwise industrial-rustic wood-floored room that showcases exposed brick walls and wood beams across the ceiling. The main bathroom is split, with bathing areas tucked behind the dressing area off the bedroom and a powder room located in an antechamber where it’s available to guests as a powder room.

Numerous skylights in the vaulted ceilings fill the top-floor living space with tons of natural light. At one end of the airy L-shaped space, the kitchen sports bespoke cabinetry crafted from reclaimed wood and a large island that incorporates a butcher block-topped snack bar. The dining space easily seats eight or ten around a wooden farmhouse table, curtains add intimacy to a cozily cave-like lounge, and a small bridge-like deck is charmingly made private from the prying eyes of neighbors thanks to an arched armature laced with vines.

Down on the lower ground floor, or what we Americans less ceremoniously call the basement, a spacious landing is custom-kitted as a dressing room with plenty of shelves for Goulding’s impressive shoe collection. Also down there, a guest bedroom with ensuite bath as well as a potential third bedroom tricked out as a small gym where the fit-as-a-fiddle 33-year-old singer-songwriter worked out with her personal trainer during Vogue’s visit.

Goulding, who also quarantined with Jopling in a small cottage in Oxford, about an hours drive northwest out of London, owns another, somewhat larger and far more contemporary home in London, this one along a cobblestoned mews in the Marylebone nabe that is also for sale but with a much higher price of $7.7 million (£5.95 million).