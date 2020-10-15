Elle King Gets Over Asking in Hollywood Hills

Gorgeously gravel-voiced rock star and Tinseltown scion Elle King — for anyone who somehow does not know her parents are actor Rob Schneider and model London King — has sold her professionally decorated Hollywood Hills home for $1.8 million, well above the asking price of $1.665 million. The sale price is a tiny fraction over the $1.795 million the house was priced in 2019, when it was briefly on the market for a few months, and only small amount over the $1.72 million the “X’s and Oh’s” singer paid for the property in the early days of 2018

Standing three stories above the street with interior design work by Matthew Finalson Design, the just-shy-of 3,500-square-foot California-Spanish-style home was built in the late 1980s and incorporates a number of features intended to lend it some architectural integrity and authenticity. Oak floors are stained dark brown, fancifully curlicued wrought iron grills decorate windows, doors and stairway and a couple of stone fireplaces, one in the step-down living room and another in the family room off the kitchen, add rustic ambiance. The dining room sports built-in storage cabinets for dishware and linens, and the copper-accented kitchen’s reddish-toned dark wood cabinets are paired with mossy-green rainforest marble with its distinct serpentine patterning.

The home’s four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths include an en suite guest bedroom or home office privately tucked away on the ground level, along with a laundry room and two-car garage. Two more guest bedrooms on the top-floor are joined by the main bedroom, which is decked out with a third stone fireplace, a private terrace with views over the neon lights of Universal City and a travertine-tiled bathroom.

Al fresco dining and lounging is accommodated on a large deck outside the kitchen and family room. Behind the house, the long, slender and terraced backyard incorporates lush plantings, a dog run, a bowling lane-like strip of artificial turf and, at the far end of the yard, a fabulously funky treehouse-like deck sheltered by a swath of fabric and screened with bamboo shades.

The property was listed with Denise Rosner of Compass, while the buyer was repped by Craig Strong, also of Compass.

King, who popped up to sing Roy Orbison’s “In Dreams” with her father on his recent Netflix comedy special (“Asian Momma, Mexican Kids”), and is featured in Miranda Lambert’s redo of Elvin Bishops’ “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” has already hightailed it out of L.A. for Santa Fe, N.M., where she and her bushy-bearded tattoo artist boyfriend Dan Tooker got engaged last week while out riding horses and panning for gold (‘tis true!).