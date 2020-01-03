×
Dr. Phil’s Son Jordan McGraw Lists Wildly Decorated Beverly Hills Villa

Seller:
Jordan McGraw
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$5.75 million
Size:
6,170 square feet, 5 beds, 6 baths

A remarkably wacky house in the mountains above Beverly Hills recently popped up for sale with $5.75 million asking price, as was first spotted by the L.A. Times. Crammed to the gills with a seemingly nonsensical cacophony of random doodads and bric-a-brac — there are lavender sofas, angry stuffed anime figures and a glass-encased gun wall — the campy structure last sold in early 2007 for just under $5 million.

Although the property is technically owned by stalwart talk show host Dr. Phil and his longtime wife Robin, the pair have never actually lived in this house; rather, the effusively decorated villa was purchased for and has long been occupied solely by Jordan McGraw, the couple’s younger son. And McGraw, a 33-year-old aspiring singer who previously opened for the Jonas Brothers while on tour, has seen fit to unleash his decorative sensibilities in an appropriately rockstar-worthy manner.

Invisible from the street and privately sequestered at the end of a long driveway — behind whimsical gates that appear hewn from mangled tree branches — the half-acre lot offers a roomy motorcourt and a three-car garage. The tropically inspired grounds are lavish and exquisitely maintained, with lush lawns, mature palm trees, sculpted hedgerows and a cabana with an outdoor fireplace and alfresco dining area.

From outdoors, the house itself appears to be a rather ordinary Tuscan-style McMansion; inside, however, the 6,170 sq. ft. beige manor is an eye-popping hot mess of lurid colors, clashing textures and assorted decorative debauchery. There’s a soaring foyer with a staircase whose banisters appear to be covered in slithering snakes, a vaguely medieval wet bar with chairs that would not look out of place in “Lord of the Rings,” and a moody dining room with the aforementioned gun display case and an oversized anime pig. Other interior spaces are jammed in an offhanded manner with random figurines and artifacts that include a Kelly Wearstler bowl, a vintage Louis Vuitton trunk and multiple Star Wars action figures.

It’s not clear who is in the market for a nearly $6 million mansion decorated in such a brazenly bizarre manner, though the listing gently implies that a future owner may want to rip everything out and start afresh. “[The] eclectic finishes can be kept or transformed into your own vision,” according to digital marketing materials.

As for Dr. Phil and his wife, they currently reside in a larger and far more traditionally-decorated estate elsewhere in the so-called Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood. Purchased way back in 2010 for just a few hairs under $30 million, that place includes a 15,000 sq. ft. main mansion with a lighted tennis court and detached guesthouse.

Billy Dolan of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

