Dominic Howard Mulls Laurel Canyon Sale

Musician Dominic Howard, drummer (and co-producer) for two-time Grammy-winning English rock band Muse, has put a $7.75 million price on his celeb-pedigreed pad nestled into a quiet neighborhood above L.A.’s fabled Laurel Canyon. Though Howard bought the slightly more than 4,100-square-foot home in 2014 for close to $4.4 million from someone who held the house for less than three months, the property was previously owned by “Family Guy” star Mila Kunis, who acquired it in 2008 for almost $2.9 million and sold it in 2014 for a tad above $3.8 million.

Secured by gates and concealed behind a thick hedge with relaxed yet sophisticated interiors by architecture and design firm Studio Tim Campbell, the four-bedroom and five-bath sprawler features imported French oak floorboards and chic steel-trimmed windows. A gourmet galley kitchen opens over a double-wide island to a cavernous great room where a massive unadorned fireplace anchors one end of the room and wood-beams accent the cathedral ceiling. Huge expanses of glass provide a glittering city lights view over the swimming pool. Other spaces include a bar/reading room with a corner fireplace, a state-of-the-art screening room and a two-story guest wing that contains a soundproofed recording studio.

One jewel box of a bathroom flaunts a whimsical, modern take on traditional toile wallpaper, while the principal bedroom, which flows out to the backyard though floor-to-ceiling glass doors, includes a precisely tailored bathroom decked out in elegant striated gray marble and gold-toned fixtures.

Sun splashed and hovering above the surrounding treetops with panoramic views over the San Fernando Valley, the backyard’s swimming pool and spa are complemented by flagstone terracing, a lush patch of lawn and a large, glass-railed entertainment deck that cantilevers over the hillside with a fire pit and outdoor kitchen.

The property is jointly listed with Jonathan Nash, Stephen Resnick and Jamie Davis, all from Hilton & Hyland.