Dirty Heads Singer Jared Watson Buys Suburban Orange County Digs

Let’s hope Jared Watson, the lead singer from rock/reggae/ska band Dirty Heads has a soundproof room in his new, distinctly suburban Costa Mesa home, if he intends on holding some impromptu jam sessions there. The renovated 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2,356 square foot home — which he picked up for $1.3 million — sits in a tightly packed community, minutes away from the beach.

Though the beach accessibility will allow for the singer/songwriter to stack up on the feel-good surfer/party vibes that have fueled the band’s success, there’s nothing about the property, which was built in 1976 and sold for $797,000 pre-rehab in 2017, that screams rock star pad. In, fact it’s more bank manager than band leader but doubtless Watson will imprint his own personality on the rather featureless canvass of contemporary Californian suburbia.

He’s got plenty to work with. Light, wide plank floors, high ceilings modern wrought iron stair rails, off white walls and glass paneled interior doors create an open airy feel requiring some signature artwork, a splash of color and funky furniture to liven things up.

The brown kitchen cabinets are an odd color choice for a new rehab and could, perhaps use a freshen up with more contemporary color (dark blue/gray?) to make the white quartz kitchen countertops pop. The vaulted ceiling in the living room provides resonant acoustics should Watson want to strum his guitar and sing a few tunes. The polished concrete fire surround is modern touch as is the white herringbone tile design on part of the kitchen backsplash.

French doors open out from the kitchen and dining area to the newly planted back yard which could use a little more vegetation to soften up the concrete slab and light brick wall that lie either side of the lawn which runs the length of the home.

A first-floor bedroom makes for a perfect crash pad for guests and there’s plenty of room for a home office for Watson to plan online performances and social media campaigns ‘til the band can hit the stage again.

The listing agent was Sarah Sitar of Nook Real Estate Group and the buyer’s agent was Tim Carr of the Tim Carr Group.