Diplo Drops $13.2 Million on Kid Rock’s Former Malibu Getaway

A Malibu home with a musical pedigree has found a new owner who also tickles some keys. Mississippi-born Thomas Wesley Pentz, professionally famed as the top-earning DJ and record producer Diplo, paid $13.2 million for the Bali-inspired estate in the exclusive, celebrity-popular neighborhood of Point Dume.

If Diplo’s new house looks familiar, it’s probably because the propery previously achieved widespread fame as the former residence of Kid Rock. Back in 2006, the Michigan native purchased the estate for $11.6 million as his “All Summer Long” vacation residence.

Unfortunately for Rock, he attempted to sell the property in 2013 with a $13.5 million pricetag, but his celeb status failed to lure a buyer. The house languished on the market for four years, experiencing a series of increasingly steep price cuts, before it finally sold to Beverly Hills-based businessman Ryan Somers for $9.5 million — a gut-punching $2.1 million loss to Rock’s pocketbook. Just three years later, Somers has flipped the same home to Diplo at a nearly $4 million profit, before the typical upkeep costs and realtor fees.

Located on a roomy 1.5-acre, the home weighs in at 8,305 square feet, and is surrounded by a lush landscape of tropical trees and flora that give off a tropical vibe, a motif that continues inside — where there are hardwood floors, wood-paneled ceilings, crisp white walls, abundant recessed lighting, and a large dose of Polynesian-esque design flare.

Formal sitting, dining, and living areas are located in the home’s massive great room, which offers towering glass French doors that open to a partially covered patio with a built-in BBQ grill and an accompanying TV-mounted fireplace. Also in the cavernous great room lies a freestanding, double-sided fireplace surrounded by grey siding and paired with a hand-carved wooden mantle.

On the far side of the fireplace, a dining area adjoins the kitchen, which features a collection of honey-colored cabinetry, an industrial-chic island with bar seating, and the full array of high-end appliances.

The expansive master suite offers the same sort of wood-paneled ceiling found in the great room, and includes a large sitting area, a private patio overlooking the backyard, and two walk-in closets; the spa-style master bath features a soaking tub set next to a large picture window and walls adorned with intricately carved wooden accents.

A wooden staircase leads guests down to the home’s lower level, where there’s a glassy exercise room and fireplace-equipped family room. Outdoors, the sublimely private backyard includes a swimming pool, outdoor shower, and a vine-covered al fresco dining area with custom, built-in seating.

Despite its seaside location, the landlocked property notably does not offer an ocean view, but the $13.2 million sale price did include the transfer of a coveted key to Little Dume, the stretch of coastline that is arguably Malibu’s most private and scenic beach.

In addition to his new Malibu digs, Diplo also maintains a 2,500-square-foot Hollywood Hills home that records show was acquired for $2.4 million in 2016.

The listing was held by Michael Cunningham at Pinnacle Estate Properties. Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty repped Diplo.