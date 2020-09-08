Demi Lovato Buys All-New Modern Farmhouse

After unloading her notorious Sunset Strip mansion earlier this year, it’s no big surprise that Demi Lovato has forsaken the often frenetic energy of Hollywood in favor of a more low-key area of Los Angeles. Property records reveal the former Disney Channel star-turned-internationally successful musician, now engaged to actor Max Ehrich, has paid exactly $7 million for a large estate in a particularly leafy part of the family-friendly Studio City neighborhood.

Newly built in the trendy modern farmhouse style, the home packs in all the amenities one would expect of a luxury residence in the San Fernando Valley, including top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, a wet bar-equipped lounge, an elevator, and a soundproof home theater.

Two-tone graphite-and-cream exterior paint shields 8,500 square feet of mansion-sized interior space, with six bedrooms and nine baths. There’s a short gated driveway before the two-car garage, plus a longer gated driveway that leads down to a second garage, this one subterranean with room for up to four luxury vehicles. Professionally landscaped front and rear, the .37-acre lot includes colorful gardens, a surprisingly large backyard lawn, abundant patio space, a sparkling pool/spa, and a full outdoor kitchen with built-in BBQ.

Inside are wide-plank hardwood floors, high ceilings, and plenty of light filtering in through oversized windows. The open floorplan connects the public rooms, all of them grandly-scaled and sure to impress friends and family. The formal dining room and family room both open — via large banks of disappearing glass sliders — to various parts of the yard, allowing plenty of that quintessentially SoCal indoor/outdoor flow.

This is also a full-fledged smart home with security cameras, lights, and other audio/visual equipment controlled remotely, from the touch of Lovato’s smartphone or iPad. Upstairs, the master suite is decked out in neutral paint and features a fireplace, built-in shelving, and a showroom-worthy closet, plus a gorgeous bathroom with dual vanities and a soaking tub.

Arguably the home’s most eye-catching amenity, however, is a basement lounge that lies adjacent to the glassy wine closet and gazes directly into the four-car underground garage — or “auto museum,” as they’re called these days.

Lisa Gaber of LA Property Investments held the listing; James Harris and David Parnes of The Agency repped Lovato.