Dave Rubin Sells Sherman Oaks Starter Home

Comedian and podcast host-turned-popular conservative political commentator Dave Rubin, whose eponymous YouTube talk show “The Rubin Report” boasts 1.35 million subscribers and whose interviews with right-wing political agitators like Candace Owens often garner more than a million views, has sold his Sherman Oaks starter house for $1.75 million. The sale price is well below the $2.25 million he originally asked but still above a tetch above the $1.5 million he paid almost four years ago.

Behind black fencing and secured gates with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in wee bit more than 2,800 square feet, the boxy and bright white stucco contemporary stands out like a peacock in a henhouse along an unremarkable block in an unheralded section of L.A.’s San Fernando Valley community. A long, wide entrance gallery passes a small living room with a stainless steel fireplace insert, then opens up to a lengthy great room. Restrained in its clean lines with stainless steel designer appliances, the kitchen is open to a combination dining and living area that spills out through glass sliders to the backyard. One bedroom is for overnight guests, another is set up as a green room for show guests, and a third is outfitted for producing and editing “The Rubin Report.” Large enough to accommodate a small, free-standing sauna box in the sitting area, the main bedroom’s en suite bath features a deep soaking tub and glassed-in shower cheekily lined with faux bois tiles.

Out back, a trellis-covered dining deck is just a few steps above a not very large but skinny-dip-private backyard that offers a de rigueur fire pit and built-in grill along with a slim strip of artificial turf alongside the plunge pool and spa.

The property was listed with Anita Rich of Compass; Kevin Stewart of The Agency repped the buyer.

If they haven’t already, Rubin and his husband, David Janet, a producer for Rubin’s talk show, will decamp Sherman Oaks for the neighboring Encino community, where earlier this year they dropped $5.2 million on a snazzy and sleek contemporary of about 6,500 square feet.