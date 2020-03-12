×

Darren Criss Sells Los Feliz Bungalow to Frank Dukes

Earlier this year, recently-married “Glee” and “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: An American Crime Story” star Darren Criss put his Los Angeles starter home up for sale. Lucky for him, buyers went hog-wild over the supremely located midcentury bungalow, which is tucked away in the coveted Los Feliz neighborhood of town on L.A.’s Eastside. The property quickly sold in a bidding war for $1.81 million, a hefty $113,000 premium over the asking price.

Records reveal that Criss paid $1.2 million for the property a bit over seven years ago, back in winter 2012, and the upgraded single-story abode offers three bedrooms and two baths in about 1,700 square feet of living space.

The buyer is a 36-year-old Canadian named Adam Feeney, better-known in the music industry as the Grammy-nominated DJ and record producer Frank Dukes. Though he’s not quite a household name, Dukes is one of the most prolific producers of his era and is responsible, at least in part, for some of contemporary music’s biggest hits. The Grammy-nominated impresario sports songwriting credits on the Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name,” Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” and Kanye West’s “Real Friends,” among many other popular tunes.

A gated and camera-watched carport is attached to the front of the house, which offers a stacked-stone fireplace, various original architectural details and beamed ceilings punctuated with skylights that flood the interiors with natural light. There’s also a petite kitchen with chocolate brown cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, plus an adjacent combo living/dining room.

Both the guest and master bedroom open directly to the backyard via French doors, while a potential third bedroom features pale wood siding and is currently done up as a makeshift music studio-meets-den sort of casual affair. Out back, the desirably private backyard includes a covered patio for alfresco dining, a grassy lawn and kidney shaped pool. A towering wall of bamboo effectively shields the property from view of the neighbors, imbuing the place with a park-like, vaguely tropical atmosphere.

Criss and his new wife Mia Sweir have upgraded from their Los Feliz starter home to a new, $3 million home in the nearby Hollywood Hills. That gated and high-hedged estate, best-described as a transitional contemporary, has a family-sized 4,700 square feet of living space and another backyard swimming pool.

As for Dukes, this is not his first property purchase in L.A. or in Los Feliz, for that matter. Back in May 2018, he paid about $1.85 million for a charming Spanish-style cottage in a different part of town. That house is not currently listed on the open market, but it’s probably a safe bet that he’ll want to unload it at some point in the near future.

Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Rick Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty jointly held the listing; Denise Rosner of Compass repped Dukes.

