Dane Cook Buys the House Across the Street

Controversial bro-median Dane Cook has somewhat faded out of the public zeitgeist as of late, but the 48-year-old funnyman is still keeping things chugging along on the real estate front. The Lamborghini-driving “Good Luck Chuck” star recently shelled out $3 million to acquire the house directly across the street from his longtime Hollywood Hills residence.

Although Cook’s latest purchase is located in a ritzy part of town, it’s not exactly in move-in condition — in fact, the current structure is ripe for a teardown and rebuild. Set high above L.A.’s iconic Sunset Strip, on a quiet cul-de-sac, the nearly half-acre lot includes a 2,276-square-foot home with three bedrooms and three baths. Before it was sold to Cook, the property had been owned by the same family since 1974, when it last sold for just $81,500.

Covered in beige stucco and accented with white trim, the blocky house was originally built in 1948 and is of ambiguous architectural heritage, though the place is clearly more shabby than chic. Still, it has its moments — there’s a two-car garage for convenient off-street parking, a boon in these tightly-packed hills. Via a sliding glass door, the formal living room provides access to a patio, where the views overlook the surrounding hills. Indeed, the property’s value comes from its prime hilltop location — stunning sunset views are always assured. The living room also features old-school parquet floors, a see-through fireplace and vibrant olive green walls.

While decoratively dated, the kitchen does have breakfast bar seating, plenty of counter space and a skylight that welcomes in abundant natural light. The master suite, library, home office and guest bedroom are all carpeted, while the library and home office both boast large fireplaces that give the spaces a cozy ambiance. The master bedroom, while not especially large, is light-filled thanks to a series of windows and sliding glass door leading out to a private balcony.

Out back, the landscaping is categorically untamed and overgrown, though the classic kidney bean-shaped swimming pool and brick oven still appear to be functional. The backyard is also surrounded by walls, vines and privacy hedges for a bit of solitude smack-dab in the city’s middle.

Despite those amenities, it’s very likely Cook acquired the property solely because it sits immediately in below his main residence, a curvy contemporary with showstopping views across the entire Los Angeles basin. Had this property been acquired by a developer, it’s likely it would be replaced with a much larger, taller mansion, potentially blocking views from the main Cook estate.

The listing was held by Emmanuel and Salvator Xuereb of Compass. Daniel Banchik of Berkshire Hathaway repped Cook.