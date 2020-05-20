Cirkut Chops Price of Hollywood Hills Home

Canadian record producer and songwriter Henry Russell Walter, better known as Cirkut, who has worked on popular ditties for huge stars like Miley Cyrus, Rihanna and The Weeknd, has not had the same success selling a celeb-pedigreed Hollywood Hills home. After two years on and off the market, the property is still available at just under $5.5 million, $1 million less than the in-hindsight too rosy initial asking price of nearly $6.5 million — but still substantially above the $4.15 million he paid married actors Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur for the Nichols Canyon contemporary about four years ago.

Listed with Brandon Williams and Rayni Williams of The Williams & Williams Estates at Hilton & Hyland, the boxy triple-story villa was designed by innovative L.A. architect Brian Murphy to take full advantage of the hillside property’s sweeping cross-canyon views. Sleek, lofty and light-filled living spaces feature pale wide-plank wood floors, a floating glass-and-steel staircase and numerous glass sliders that open to a slender dining and lounging terrace which runs the length of the house. A spiral staircase leads up to a roof terrace atop the garage. The lowest level, which spills out to the backyard, holds a media/game room, a fitness room and, unsurprisingly, a recording studio. The flat and grassy yard offers an outdoor kitchen and swimming pool.

It seems the 2018 Grammy-winner has a bit of a thing for celeb-pedigreed homes. About a year and a half ago, he paid Jennie Garth close to $4.5 million for a striking, mid-century Studio City home that she picked up in 2013 from Kathy Najimy for exactly $2 million and showcased on her eponymous HGTV home renovation reality show “The Jennie Garth Project.”