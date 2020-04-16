Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Buy $5.1 Million WeHo Contemporary

Hollywood power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are significantly expanding their real estate portfolio on both coasts. Earlier this year, they agreed to acquire the $8 million Manhattan penthouse thtat happens to lie immediately next door to the $9 million penthouse they already own. And last week, the banana bread and romaine lettuce-loving pair forked out another $5.1 million for a striking contemporary home in prime West Hollywood.

Built on speculation by a local developer and just completed this year, the so-called “organic modern” structure — per the listing — has four beds and four baths in 3,440 square feet of living space. Beneath the wood-and-glass sheathed exterior is an open floorplan bathed in natural light, with honey-colored hardwood floors throughout. There are substantial living and dining areas, although perhaps the interior’s most impressive feature is the massive kitchen, with its sleek, European-inspired cabinetry and designer Miele appliances.

Other interior spaces include a private office and upstairs master suite with a private balcony, closet with custom built-ins and a bathroom offering dual vanities and thickly-veined marble countertops. There are also “floating” upstairs gardens with a built-in drip system for irrigation, plus a fully automated smart home system to control the home’s lights, audio and cameras from afar — perfect for busy jetsetters like Legend and Teigen.

While the property’s backyard isn’t particularly big, typical for homes in this tightly-packed area of town, it does include covered loggias for alfresco dining, a grassy lawn for Fido and a sparkling plunge pool with attached spa.

It remains unclear why Teigen and Legend acquired this particular property when they already own a much larger, more expensive home in the mountains above Beverly Hills — purchased for $14.1 million in 2016 and once owned by Rihanna — but it’s possible that the house will function as a sumptuous music studio for Legend, a live/work situation for both parties, or perhaps an elegant set for Teigen’s upcoming cooking show.

Benyamin Illulian of Keller Williams held the listing; Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman repped Teigen and Legend.