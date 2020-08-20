Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Ask $24 Million for Beverly Hills Home

Quick on the heels of news they’re expecting their third child — and as they search for an even larger family home in Los Angeles — A-list celebrity power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have slapped a $23.95 million pricetag on their current main residence, a boxy contemporary mansion high in the mountains above Beverly Hills that was once owned by Rihanna.

The listing, which makes no secret of the property’s celebrity ownership, reveals that the Hollywood pair have given the 8,500 sq. ft. structure a bespoke makeover since they bought it nearly five years ago for $14.1 million. Where there were once washed-out white walls and forgettable finishes are now lavish custom amenities like an intricate patterned ceiling from Thailand, redone cerused oak floors, and steel-rolled walls that “exude sensuality,” per marketing materials.

The listing also cheekily notes that the designer chef’s kitchen “befits a culinary influencer and cookbook author,” with its massive eat-in island and world-class array of custom appliances. The open-concept floorplan allows the kitchen to seamlessly spill out to the family room, where a double-sided fireplace bisects the casual space from the more formal living room, which offers a double-height ceiling and soaring windows.

Other glitzy spaces include a parlor with a sculptural staircase leading to the upper level, a large home gym, sumptuous movie theater with soundproof walls, and a warehouse-sized master bedroom with a one-of-a-kind brass and concrete fireplace. Most stunning of all, however, are the his-and-hers showroom closets, with Teigen’s large and hedonistic enough to make any fellow designer clotheshorse seethe with envy.

Out back, the flag lot property offers a dark-bottomed plunge pool and verdant views over nearby Coldwater Canyon. Naturally, the entire lot is walled, gated, and watched over by an elaborate security system.

Four months ago, Teigen and Legend — who continue to maintain a mansion-sized condo spread in New York City — purchased a $5.1 million live/work space in West Hollywood which Teigen plans to use as a set for her upcoming cooking show.

Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.