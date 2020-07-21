Chris Martin Lists Malibu Playhouse Property

Over the last handful of years, Coldplay front man Chris Martin has quietly amassed an impressive portfolio of multi-million dollar properties in Malibu. It seems, however, he’s decided to thin his holdings, listing a 6.5-acre spread in the prestigious Point Dume area with an asking price of not quite $5.5 million.

The English musician, songwriter and producer purchased the theatrical spread a bit more than two years ago for almost $4.5 million and current listings, held by Lily Harfouche at Compass, show property was once the site of the Shepherd-by-the-Sea Church and was most recently the longtime home of the renowned Malibu Playhouse theater. In addition to the octagonal 99-seat theater, the property includes a low-slung residence converted to office space and a uniquely hexagonal standalone structure of undetermined use perched on a low rise with sweeping views.

Marketing materials indicate the land is zoned residential but holds an active conditional use permit that would allow for the property to continue as a theater or to be transformed into, say, a wellness retreat, equestrian facility or recording studio. The property could also, of course, be turned in to a sprawling residential estate with mesmerizing mountain, sunset and ocean views.

Around the same time he bought the Malibu Playhouse property, the 2009 Grammy winner also picked up an adjoining residential property, a fairly ordinary ranch house on a pretty half-acre parcel that tax records indicate was surreptitiously sold last year for $2.15 million, more than $1.5 million less than the not quite $3.7 million he paid.

Nonetheless, Martin, in a relationship with Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith’s actor daughter Dakota Johnson since sometime in 2017, still owns at least two pricey residences in the pricy Point Dume area. In 2014, the year after his and actor/Goop mogul Gwyneth Paltrow’s conscious uncoupling, Martin shelled out a whopping $14 million for a snazzy bachelor pad, an early 1970s residence in a particularly plum pocket of Point Dume originally designed by maverick architect John Lautner. And, in early 2019 he coughed up another $5.475 million for a roughly 1,800-square-foot architect renovated ranch house around the corner, presumably for use by visiting family and other guests.