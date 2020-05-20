Cavallari, Cutler Set Up for a Loss in Nashville

Reality TV staple and jewelry designer Kristin Cavallari and former professional football player Jay Cutler not only have to navigate the terms of their recent split, they’re also staring down the barrel of financial loss on the sale of a secluded mansion in Nashville’s picturesque semirural outskirts. The erstwhile pair, who announced their separation in a joint statement posted to their individual Instagram accounts last month, acquired the scenic 8.5-acre spread in early 2012 for $5.3 million and, after first setting it out for sale almost two years ago with a pie-in-the-sky price of $7.9 million, now have it available at a smidgen under $5 million. Jointly listed with Tim Thompson at Tim Thompson Premier Realtors and Marty Warren at Zeitlin Sotheby’s Intl. Realty, the 25-room, lodge-like Mediterranean-inspired mansion sits alone on a sunny knoll surrounded by dense woods with seven bedrooms and seven full and three half bathrooms in close to 20,000 square feet.

Chunky, rough-hewn wood beams, stone fireplaces and lustrous Brazilian cherry hardwood floorboards lend rustic charm to the three-story manor house, which includes formal living and dining rooms, a double-height library, a huge high-end kitchen and, on the lower level, a sprawling entertainment complex replete with wood-paneled lounge, professional bar and state-of-the-art home theater. Outside, a partially screened loggia opens to stone terracing, a vast stretch of lawn and an al fresco dining terrace warmed by an outdoor fireplace.

Related Stories

As it turns out, this isn’t the first time Cavallari, who owns the Uncommon James boutique in downtown Nashville, the opening of which was featured on the E! reality series “Very Cavallari,” and Cutler, who quarterbacked in the NFL for a dozen seasons, mostly with the Chicago Bears, have endured a loss on the sale of a former home. In 2014 they paid $4.25 million for a stately manse of about 11,000 square feet in Lake Forest, Ill., that they sold in 2017 for $3.6 million. Their current home, in the bucolic upscale suburb of Franklin, about an hour’s drive out of downtown Nashville, is an almost 50-acre spread known as Highbrow Hill, and is anchored by a more-than-10,000-square-foot farmhouse they scooped up a tad more than two years ago for $5.4 million.